Pirates' Don Kelly Addresses Jared Jones Injury Timeline

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one pitcher fans are excited to see right-hander Jared Jones back on the mound in 2026, but they'll have to wait some time to do so.

The Pirates placed Jones on the 60-day injured list on Feb. 11, as they made the signing of right-handed pitcher José Urquidy official, giving him a spot on the 40-man roster

Jones going on the 60-day injured list doesn't start until Opening Day, so he could return as early as May 25 if he progresses and comes back when he is scheduled.

Pirates manager Don Kelly spoke on Jones' roster move and that they anticipate him coming back around late May-early June, in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports .

Kelly also is excited for Jones to come back fully and is happy with his progression so far early in Spring Training.

“Well I think it’s everything all grouped into one," Kelly said. "Going into it, the target was May-June, somewhere in there. The rehab calendar lining up to the end of May, beginning of June and then where Jared is at and prioritizing, once he comes back, being able to utilize him as much as possible and when you see him through, he’s doing fantastic.

"Just want to make sure that he continues on that track, where it’s not rushed, that we have a full Jared Jones when he comes back to be able to deploy him. He’s throwing the ball really well."

Jared Jones' Injury Timeline

Pirates fans eagerly awaited the second season with Jones in the rotation in 2025 following a great rookie campaign, but they never saw him pitch.

Sep 2, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Jones originally felt pain in his arm in Spring Training and then started throwing again after six weeks off, before suffering a setback, which revealed a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain.

He underwent internal brace surgery on May 21, ending his season and putting him on a long road of recovery.

The internal brace surgery that Jones underwent isn't as invasive Tommy John surgery, which would've kept Jones out the rest of 2026 as well, but still requires working on the repairing the ligaments back to the bone, allowing it to heal, then augmenting it, making it stronger.

Jones received clearance from Dr. Keith Meister, who completed his surgery on May 21, to start throwing again in September, which was the first time he had done so since the operation.

He took his first "flat" on Dec. 9, which is when a pitcher throws from a flat mound, serving as one of the big steps before eventually returning to the elevated mound pitchers throw from in games.

Jones then did his first bullpen session on Jan. 11, which served as another important step towards him pitching from the mound in a live setting.

He also threw a bullpen session on the first day of pitchers and catchers reporting to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. for Spring Training.

Jones originall was on schedule for a return after 10-12 months of recovery, which put him on track for March through May. This recovery will allow him to finally pitch in sim games and then eventually against opposing teams.

He can do a rehab assignment while on the 60-day injured list, so expect him to do so before he officially returns in May to the Pirates, as long as everything goes right with his recovery.

