Pirates International Signing Period Tracker

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have begun making new additions with the start of the International Signing Period on Jan. 15. The international signing period allows amateur international players to sign with MLB teams and become professionals.

Pittsburgh will make numerous signings on this day, as they try and find the players for the future and develop them into stars.

Pirates International Day Singings

SS Wilton Guerrero Jr. [Dominican Republic] ($1,950,000)

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 17th overall, 10th Shortstop. Baseball America : 19th overall, Eighth Shortstop

MLB Pipeline Scouting Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 70 | Arm: 50 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50

Guerrero is the son of former MLB player Wilton Guerrero Sr. (1996-2004), with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals. He is also the nephew of Hall of Famer Vladmir Guerrero Sr.

He stands 5-foot-10, 165 pounds and turns 17 years old on May 29 and is a right-handed batter.

Guerrero has incredible speed, with MLB Pipeline giving him a "70" grade, which is "well above average. He also reportedly has gotten to first base in 4.1 seconds and his quickness makes him a better defensive shortstop.

He shows good contact already and has the potential to develop his power. He'll also look to improve upon his arm strength to become an even better fielder.

OF Jeancer Custodio [Dominican Republic] ($900,000)

MLB Pipeline Ranking: Seventh Overall, Fourth Outfielder. Baseball America : 54th overall, 23rd outfielder

MLB Pipeline Scouting Grades: Hit: 65 | Power: 55 | Run: 45 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 55

Custodio gives the Pirates a bat they will hope turns into one of the better parts of their lineup in the next few seasons.

He also stands 5-foot-10, but 185 pounds, and is a strong hitter, with MLB Pipeline giving him a "65" hit grade and a "55" power grade.

Custodio featured with the Dominican Republic at the U-18 World Cup Americas Qualifier in 2024. He slashed .333/.429/.375 for an OPS of .804, with four stolen bases, eight hits, a double and three RBI.

His best skill set right now is his approach to hitting, with good vision that makes him a hitter that can go for power. Scouts see this as an area that, if he works on, will become a top bat for the future.

Dominican OF Jeancer Custodio officially signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a $900,000 bonus.



Trained at the Jaime Ramos Academy, Custodio has strong hitting ability.



SS Alexander Pio [Dominican Republic] ($450,000)

Pio stands 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and is a right-handed batter. A promising bat and could eventually transition to third base due to his strong arm.

Dominican infielder Alexander Pio officially signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a $450,000 bonus.



OF Juan Figueroa [Venezuela]

Figueroa stands 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, and has solid speed with the ability to develop into a home run hitter.

OF Carlos Tejera [Dominican Republic] ($95,000)

Tijera stands 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. Left-handed batter with good contact, potential for top speed and a decent arm.

Dominican outfielder Carlos Tejera signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.



OF Rolthemnay Marquetti [Cuba] ($40,000)

Francys Romero reported that Marquetti signed for $40,000. Left Cuba at 13 years old in 2021.

Cuban OF Rolthemnay Marquetti officially signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for $40,000.



C Angel Nieto [Panama]

Scouts see Nieto as a top, defensive catcher from behind the plate and has a great knowledge of the game. Right-handed bat with the potential to develop into a consistent, solid hitter.

RHP Mingxuan Zhang [China]

Zhang commands a domineering presence when he steps on the mound at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds. Fastball sits in the low 90s-mph, has a slider that could develop into his signature pitch. Has also pitched in the MLB Development Center in China and the United States.

RHP Neomar Urbana [Dominican Republic]

Another big pitcher, Urbana stands 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, with his fastball already reaching 94 mph. Also throws a changeup and a slider.

RHP Jhon Reynoso [Dominican Republic] ($135,000)

Romero reports that the Pirates signed Reynoso for $135,000 out of the Dominican Republic.

Ben Badler of Baseball America has confirmed most of the signings and provided scouting reports for these players.

What is the International Signing Period?

This includes players that are already 16 before they sign and not older than 17 before Sept. 1 of the next year, meaning they have to be born between Sept. 1, 2008 to Aug. 31, 2009.

MLB teams have a certain amount of money to spend, a bonus pool, based on a variety of factors like revenue, market size and money earned from trades. Teams can only spend what they're allotted pool and nothing more.

The Pirates have the highest pool of $8,034,900, which the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals all have as well.

Deals for $10,000 or less don't count against the bonus pool, so teams can use that money on just one player, like the Los Angeles Dodgers did with Japanese right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki.

Some of the better players for the Pirates came from international signings, like catcher Manny Sanguillen, outfielder Starling Marte and third baseman Aramis Ramírez.

Both top prospects for the Pirates last season in outfielders Esmerlyn Valdez and Edward Florentino were both signed during this period from the Dominican Republic in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

Whether the Pirates will make that kind of signing is unknown, but the promise of landing a top player is why teams spend their money like they do in the international signing period.

