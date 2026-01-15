Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Meet Legendary Golfer

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne have had quite the offseason and continue making the most of it before Spring Training starts.

Skenes and Dunne got the opportunity to meet legendary golfer Tiger Woods at a recent golf event, putting two greats in their respective sports in the same place.

The couple attended TGL, which stands for Tomorrow's Golf League, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., watching the hometown Jupiter Links Golf Club take on the New York Golf Club.

Skenes wasn't the only Pirates player there, with fellow pitcher in left-handed prospect Hunter Barco, who hails from Florida.

TGL incorporates a 64 by 53 foot simulator screen that allows players to play golf, but in a confined arena, especially during the cold, winter months.

All the matches take place at the SoFi Center and six teams currently play in the league, with Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.

Woods and fellow top golfer Rory McIlroy helped found TGL and this marks its second seasons of existence. Woods is also a player for Jupiter Links, but didn't feature vs. New York.

Skenes and Dunne got a chance after the match and took some practice swings against the simulator screen and also with some putting on the "Green Zone", which adjusts based on where golfers hit their ball.

Woods and Skenes Amongst the Best in Their Sport

There aren't many better careers in golf than the one that Woods has had over the last 30 years since becoming a professional in 1996.

Woods has 15 major championship wins, second-most all-time and with 14 of them coming from 1997 to 2008. He also is tied for first with 82 PGA Tour wins and third all-time with 42 European Tour wins.

Skenes isn't quite as strong of a golfer as Woods, but and Dunne have gone golfing previously and he took a few of his teammates to the U.S. Open in nearby Oakmont last summer.

Sep 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 23-year old is coming off a season when he won the National League Cy Young Award and posted a 1.97 ERA.

Skenes was just as strong in 2024, where he won the NL Rookie of the Year Award and showed that he was one of the best pitchers in baseball early on.

If Skenes continues his play going forward, he'll put himself amongst the best ever in the sport, just like Woods.

Skenes and Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason

The Pirates' season ended on Sept. 27, and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.

Skenes helped celebrate Dunne's 23rd birthday in early October at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.

Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller . Skenes also added a hilarious, new piece of art for the kitchen as well.

The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU , and watched the then ranked No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von .

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tiger alumni Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne watch action against the UCLA Bruinsat Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Skenes and Dunne went on vacation to Taormina, Italy, a hilltop town off the east coast of Sicily, in October.

They also celebrated Halloween , with Skenes dressing as Borat and Dunne dressing as Pamela Anderson.

Dunne hosted Skenes and his family and friends, plus Pirates teammates pitcher Jared Jones and catcher Henry Davis, for the Cy Young Award announcement and went all out for it as well. The couple also went to Hawaii for Jones and his wedding at the end of November.

The couple also traveled to Disney World as well during the Christmas holiday, enjoying EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

Skenes and Dunne joined Jones and his wife for a trip to Buffalo , going to the Buffalo Bills training facility and watching a game from the sideline, while also meeting MVP quarterback Josh Allen .

