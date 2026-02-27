Which Players Will Make the Pirates Roster — And Which Won't

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates enter into one of the more important seasons in their recent history, with many difficult choices for who will play for them on Opening Day.

The Pirates have made numerous moves this offseason in an effort to improve their lineup and build a stronger group of hitters that can take this team to the playoffs, ending a decade-long drought.

Pittsburgh making these additions shakes up the roster that they had towards the end of last season, with new players and others looking to compete for their spot.

The Pirates have less than four weeks until they begin their 2026 season against the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26 and some players who are clearly on the team.

Pirates Pitchers That Will Make the Roster

Starting Rotation

Name Throwing Arm Paul Skenes Right Mitch Keller Right Braxton Ashcraft Right Bubba Chandler Right José Urquidy Right

Bullpen

Name Throwing Arm Hunter Barco Left Gregory Soto Left Mason Montgomery Left Justin Lawrence Right Isaac Mattson Right Carmen Mlodzinski Right Kyle Nicolas Right Dennis Santana Right

I've kept the same pitching staff from my first Opening Day prediction , as there hasn't been any indication that much has changed over the first week of Spring Training games.

The Pirates' starting rotation is set 1-4 with Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, with the final three spots potentially in a different order.

José Urquidy still makes the most sense for their final starter, even after missing most of the past two seasons following Tommy John surgery. His relationship with pitching coach Bill Murphy , who was with him the final three years of his time with the Houston Astros, 2021-23, should play a big role.

Left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski will make starts in the Grapefruit League, so there is always a chance one of them gets a look at that final spot, but Urquidy's experience is more vast compared to these two as a major league starter.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Barco and Mlodzinski should do well out of the bullpen. While Barco is ultimately destined for a starter role, the Pirates liked having their rookies, like Ashcraft and Chandler, work out of the bullpen before becoming starting pitchers.

Left-hander Gregory Soto and right-hander Dennis Santana are locks for the bullpen. I'd be shocked if Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson and Kyle Nicolas don't make the roster as well.

Mason Montgomery, another southpaw, should make it as well as a new addition, coming from the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that also added second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum.

Position Players that Should Make the Pirates Roster

Catchers

Name Batting Side Henry Davis Right Joey Bart Right

Infielders

Name Position Nick Gonzales SS/2B Konnor Griffin SS/CF Spencer Horwitz 1B/DH Brandon Lowe 2B/DH Jared Triolo 3B (Utility) Nick Yorke Utility (Backup 3B) Marcell Ozuna DH

Outfielders

Name Position Oneil Cruz CF/DH Jake Mangum LF/CF/RF Ryan O'Hearn RF/LF (Also 1B/DH) Bryan Reynolds RF/LF

Much of the same here from my first Opening Day prediction, with most of these names locks for the Opening Day roster.

Free agents Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna will both be in the lineup, with O'Hearn in right field and Ozuna at designated hitter. Bryan Reynolds has played left field in the Grapefruit League and should mostly play there, while Oneil Cruz improves defensively in center field.

Mangum also gets the last nod in outfield, due to his versatility, contact at the plate and speed around the base paths.

Konnor Griffin should still make the Opening Day roster and a potential extension is reportedly something both parties are open to, which could give the Pirates their future of the franchise at just 19 years old.

Altoona Curve infielder Konnor Griffin warms up between innings during an Eastern League playoff baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie on Sept. 18, 2025. | GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Triolo should fill the third base role, Griffin at shortstop, Lowe at second base and Spencer Horwitz at first base. Nick Gonzales should be the middle infielder on the bench.

Nick Yorke is the last player to make it in, as he should serve as a backup to Triolo, can play all infield spots and corner outfield spots, making him the Pirates' utility player.

Henry Davis is the Pirates' best defensive catcher and is Skenes' main man, while Joey Bart has more experience and should have the backup catcher role, but the Pirates have included him in prior trade talks, so that's one to keep an eye out for.

Players That Won't Make the Opening Day Roster

Pitching Staff

Name Starter or Reliever Throwing Arm Brandon Bidois Reliever Right Wilber Dotel Starter Right Ryan Harbin Reliever Right Thomas Harrington Starter Right Antwone Kelly Starter Right Yohan Ramírez Reliever Right Cam Sanders Reliever Right Evan Sisk Reliever Left

These are the eight pitchers on the 40-man roster that won't make it, but that doesn't mean they won't play for the Pirates in 2026.

Brandon Bidois is one of the more interesting names that I think could make it later in the season with more experience at Triple-A. Bidois faced 64 straight batters over 18 innings last season without giving up a hit.

Thomas Harrington may serve as a depth piece in the bullpen and rotation, if he can bounceback from a rough two stints with the Pirates in 2025.

Apr 1, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Thomas Harrington (78) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Evan Sisk has looked strong in Spring Training and should compete for an Opening Day spot, which he could get still.

Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly are exciting prospects who still need time at Triple-A and Ryan Harbin is hurt. I don't see Yohan Ramírez or Cam Sanders making the team, but they did pitch for the Pirates last year.

Position Players

Name Position Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B Endy Rodríguez C/1B Jack Brannigan 3B/SS Enmanuel Valdez 3B/1B Billy Cook OF Jhostynxon García OF Esmerlyn Valdez OF

Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez were tough to leave off the Opening Day roster, but if there's not an injury to a key player, they'll likely begin their year in Triple-A.

Sep 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (5) warms up before a game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Enmanuel Valdez will battle Yorke for backup third base and at first base, too, but I see Yorke winning that battle. Jack Brannigan is harboring another injury and hasn't played at Triple-A yet.

Not sure where I see the future for Billy Cook with the Pirates, but he's good depth if there are injuries.

Jhostynxon García was picked up in the trade from the Red Sox and it was tough to leave him off, as his power is impressive and he is solid defensively.

Esmerlyn Valdez , much like García, is also a big power bat, but hasn't played at Triple-A so he should start there.

