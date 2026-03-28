Pirates' Konnor Griffin Addresses Potential Contract Extension

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin just started his second season as a professional, but is already primed as a future star of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Griffin is the consensus top prospect in baseball and the Pirates have reportedly not only shown interest in a contract extension for their young star, but offered him one as well during Spring Training.

The 19-year old just started his season with Triple-A Indianapolis , after spending almost all of Spring Training in Major League Camp, but has the potential to make it to the major leagues in the near future and becoming the starting shortstop for the foreseeable future.

Griffin spoke with 93.7 The Fan ahead of his Triple-A debut on March 27 about a potential extension, noting that he sees himself in Pittsburgh going forward and is ready for whatever lies ahead.

“I just want to be a Pirate for a long time," Griffin said. "I want to be a part of a big rebuild. I’m excited about the future of the team, so I want to be part of that for sure.”

What An Extension Would Look Like for Konnor Griffin

Most players normally don't get contract extensions before they make their MLB debut, with just six players ever doing so.

Name Team Extension Jon Singelton Houston Astros 5 Years, $10 million Scott Kingery Philadelphia Phillies 6 Years, $24 million Eloy Jiménez Chicago White Sox 6 Years, $43 million Evan White Seattle Mariners 6 Years, $24 million Luis Robert Jr. Chicago White Sox 6 Years, $50 million Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers 8 Years, $82 milllion

Jackson Chourio was the most recent one to do so, signing for eight years, $82 million with the Milwaukee Brewers on Dec. 4, 2023.

Griffin is a higher profile player than Chourio and one of the top prospects in recent history, even outside of the current season.

This will result in the Pirates having to offer him a much higher contract , which they reportedly have at around eight years, $110 million, according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Griffin could earn a similar contract to the likes of Roman Anthony with the Boston Red Sox, who signed for eight years, $130 million after he made his MLB debut. Anthony, the previous top consensus prospect, is a corner outfielder and Griffin is a shortstop, which could also drive his price up, as it is a premium position.

An eight-year, $150 million contract isn't too outrageous and would still benefit both sides, as the Pirates take away two years of free agency and Griffin already makes a ton of money before he enters free agency by the time he's 29-30 years old.

The Pirates work with Griffin's agent, Joey Devine of Excel Sports Management, and have a high-likelihood of both sides coming together to an agreement.

Griffin has thanked Devine for their relationship and that Devine knows when to contact him about a future contract, plus that he's more focused on improving his game that those details.

“He just tells me just to be laser-focused when I’m at the field," Griffin told 93.7 The Fan. "Like all the behind the stuff, it’s going to work itself out. I have a great team at Excel that can go handle that so I can go be myself. I just try to keep that mindset that none of that matters unless you’re performing on the field and I’m starting pretty early in my career right now, so I’ve got a long way to go…”

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!