Pirates Select SS Konnor Griffin in 2024 MLB Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted shortstop Konnor Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the MLB Draft, hoping he'll feature for the franchise in the coming years.
Griffin played for Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and was Perfect Game's No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2024.
Stands at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and has the tools to play a number of positions, as he pitched and played at shortstop throughout his high school career.
He had a great senior season, leading Jackson Prep to a 31-4 record, their sixth consecutive and Mississippi record MAIS Class 6A state championship, plus the No. 19 ranking from Perfect Game.
Griffin, who bats right-handed, had a .559 batting average, with 66 hits in 118 at-bats, along with 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, nine home runs and four triples as a senior. He also only struckout 10 times, while earning 47 walks and got hit by pitch five times.
He also showed his prowess in the infield, with a .932 fielding percentage, turning nine double plays and only committing six errors. He also plays in the outfield too, giving the Pirates a number of positions they can put him at to succeed.
Griffin also performed as a right-handed pitcher, a 7-1 record, 81 strikeouts to just 15 walks and a 1.38 ERA in 50.2 innings pitched as a senior.
He did commit to LSU, but the Pirates will do what they can to persuade him to join their organization instead of going to college for the next three years. He also skipped his sophomore season to become a junior, which allowed him to join the Class of 2024.
Griffin was a stellar athlete in high school, leading Jackson Prep in basketball with 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds per game, blocking 26 shots, and shooting 51.9% from the field. His efforts led Jackson Prep to its second consecutive MAIS Overall Tournament championship this season.
He just turned 18 years old, and will command a big contract for a rookie, with the No. 9 pick valued around $6 million.
One player on the Pirates that he is comparable too is shortstop Oneil Cruz, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, and still excels in the infield even with his staggering size.
The Pirates have a history of taking shortstops in recent First Rounds in the MLB Draft. This includes Termarr Johnson out of Mays High School in Atlanta in 2022, Nick Gonzales out of New Mexico State in 2020, Kevin Newman out of Arizona in 2015 and Cole Tucker out of Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.
