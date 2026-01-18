Pirates' Konnor Griffin Reflects on 2025 Season

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin had a season that was one of the best the minor leagues had seen in many years

The 19-year old excelled early on and continued it throughout the season, earning two promotions, ending up in Double-A and as the best prospect in baseball and the future shortstop for the Pirates.

Griffin, doing all of this in his first professional season after the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss., has potentially given him a chance at making the Pirates' Opening Day Roster .

His play earned him numerous accolades, including becoming the top prospect in baseball, winning an MiLB Gold Glove Award at shortstop and being named Hitting Prospect of the Year from both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

Griffin did so well in 2025 that Pirates fans can't wait to see him take the field once again, with Spring Training beginning in less than a month.

Konnor Griffin Looks Back at 2025 Season

Griffin spoke on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM about his 2025 season and how he felt about his first season of pro ball.

He spoke on how much he improved throughout his stellar campaign and that he's excited for the 2026 season.

“Yeah, it was awesome," Griffin said. "I got to experience so much here in my last year. Thought I just grew so much. It was kind of showing up every day, ready to face a challenge, ready to grow as a player and then go trust my skills when I played in the games and it ended up being a great year."

"Something I really didn't expect. I didn’t know what to expect with it being my first year in pro ball, but ended on great terms and now just super excited, ready to get rolling in Spring Training this next year."

Griffin Fights Through Adversity

Griffin learned a great deal during his first season as a professional, growing up quickly and adjusting to pitchers much more advanced than what he faced in high school.

Having a solid attitude and not letting mistakes ruin his play is something he attributes to the season he had and that his mind is focused on in the next campaign.

“I think it’s being consistent," Griffin said. "Not getting too high, not getting too low, just showing up with the same mindset that we’re going to grow as a player. There’s going to be tough times, there’s going to be failure, but it’s all part of the journey. It’s going to help grow you to the player that you want to be."

"I’m just super excited for this next year. I’ve really worked hard to close the yearbook on last year with it being a great year, close that yearbook, continue to work. I know I’ve got a long way to go, but just continue to work and try to be prepared for this next year.”

Griffin also talked about even with the stats he put up and the awards he won, that he didn't always have the confidence in himself to do what he did last season.

He credits his consistent approach to baseball, which kept him from falling into a poor mentality and kept him bouncing back and returning to form.

“I would just say that you’ve played so many games, one bad game is not going to hurt you," Griffin said. "The season that I had, it ended up being a really good season numbers-wise, but there were a lot of times, I felt like I was getting beaten every day."

"It was a mental grind, but even through all the hard times, it still ended up being a great year. So just through all the ups-and-downs that you have, just stay consistent with how you show up. Show up ready to work, show up ready to have fun, just trust that it will all work out."

