Andrew McCutchen Makes Feelings Known About Return to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some big time moves this offseason, but Andrew McCutchen and his future with the team is still uncertain.

McCutchen is currently a free agent and is entering his 17th MLB season and is now 39 years old, getting towards the end of his historic career.

He has spent the past three seasons with the Pirates, signing a one-year, $5 million deal each offseason, marking his second stint with the franchise.

McCutchen still doesn't have a deal heading towards the end of January and Pirates fans are wondering how he and the franchise feel about a potential return in 2026.

McCutchen Hints at Feelings Towards Return with Pirates

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote about McCutchen and whether he would return for his fourth straight season and 13th season overall with the Pirates.

Sep 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mackey made the argument that the Pirates should bring McCutchen back for a final season, find him a role on the team and let him have that last year to get the franchise in the playoffs again.

Michael McKenry, a former Pirates catcher and teammate of McCutchen, said that he liked the article on Twitter and agreed that the Pirates should bring McCutchen back for next season.

McCutchen quote tweeted the McKenry tweet with a GIF of someone sitting on a bed, checking a phone with no notifications, and putting it down in disappointment.

This likely signals that he is waiting for the Pirates to call him and discuss a potential deal for next season.

Will McCutchen Come Back to the Pirates?

McCutchen has served as the Pirates' designated hitter the past three seasons, straying away from his usual outfield positional work.

The Pirates have made a few additions this offseason in trading for second baseman Brandon Lowe , who hit 31 home runs in 2025, plus signing free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn , who has also featured at designated hitter for a good portion of his career.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also has other options that could serve as designated hitter, like right fielder Bryan Reynolds, center fielder Oneil Cruz , catcher Joey Bart, plus first baseman Spencer Horwitz.

McCutchen has played just 20 games in right field since returning to Pittsburgh in 2023 and it's unlikely the Pirates see him as someone that could feature in the outfield.

He has served as one of the Pirates' better hitters during his second stint with the team, but a lack of a defined role for next season puts his future with the team into question.

The Pirates have added some good pieces, such as outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery in the trade for Lowe with the Tampa Bay Rays and top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, who could develop into a future power bat.

McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh to bring back winning baseball and this is by far the best roster equipped for that task, especially with the pitching staff that returns, led by National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.

If the Pirates can find that role for McCutchen, then it makes sense to bring him back again, but if they don't have a role that makes sense for him on the 26-man roster, then it's likely they move on.

