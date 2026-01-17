Konnor Griffin Has Clear Path to Pirates Opening Day Roster

Being drafted No. 9 overall is no joke, and Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin is ready to set the world on fire.

The Pirates 2024 first round draft pick is just 19-years-old but has a chance to do something special.

It's been 28 years since the Pirates had a teenager on their big league roster. Seeing as Griffin was just one of their Spring Training non-roster invitees , he has a clear path to make the opening day roster.

With a Eugenio Suarez acquisition looking more and more unlikely, the Pirates still have a void to fill in their infield. While shortstop isn't at the top of their priority list, Griffin could help solve a few issues if he is indeed ready to make his big league debut on March 26.

Konnor Griffin Could Skip Triple-A

New invites. These non-roster invitees will join us at big league camp in Bradenton this spring. pic.twitter.com/cqENyAcUaa — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) January 16, 2026

Rushing a prospect to the big leagues could ruin their development, but that all depends on how Griffin looks in Spring Training. The ball truly is in his court, though the odds of him making the Opening Day roster feel a bit slim.

They're far from zero percent, but the last thing Pittsburgh wants to do is set Griffin back a few years. Just because he stormed through the minor league ranks last year doesn't mean he'll be able to handle the big leagues in two months time.

That said, Griffin has a chance to prove everyone wrong. Pirates fans were no stranger to Paul Skenes quick movement through the minors, so this could end up being no different.

The safest bet is starting Griffin's season in Triple-A, but there's a world where he hits .400 at Spring Training and leaves the team no choice. Even if they end up signing Suarez , Griffin still has a clear place on their big league roster.

Griffin's Historic Rise

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Mississippi native ended his rookie season on Double-A after climbing through the Florida State League and South Atlantic League. His numbers in A and A+ spoke for themselves, and even at AA he was able to hold his own.

His 83 at-bat sample size with the Altoona Curve resulted in a .337/.418/.542 slash-line. His OPS, .960, was a career high, though it came with less than half the at-bats he had in A and A+.

Either way, it seems silly for Griffin to start this year in AA. While he didn't have a ton of time to develop there, the Pirates would rather give him a few months to settle into AAA before he makes the big league roster this season. At this point, it's inevitable.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!