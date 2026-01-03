Pirates Linked to Red Sox All-Star

While it's not like adding another outfielder is on the top of the Pittsburgh Pirates ' wish list, they certainly wouldn't mind if Jarren Duran came to town.

As part of Bleacher Report's latest landing spot article, Tim Kelly linked the 2024 All-Star to Pittsburgh.

Duran is coming off a season where he didn't produce as much as he did in 2024, but that was a high bar to set. The 29-year-old's first and only All-Star season was well-deserved, and many are wondering if he'll ever get back to that level.

With a ton of attention spent on infielder Kazuma Okamoto , it's interesting to hear a different name brought up for once. The Pirates trading for Duran doesn't seem super likely, but it could indeed become a reality depending on Boston's asking price.

Pirates Named Best Trade Fit For Duran

If Pittsburgh has a chance to add a former Top-10 vote-getter for the AL MVP race, they might as well go for it. Duran's time in Boston seems to be coming to an end, so Pittsburgh would have to be careful not to overspend.

"As things stand, though, the Pirates might be an even better landing spot for Duran," Kelly wrote . "Pittsburgh has signed Ryan O'Hearn already this offseason, but if they want to make the best of their remaining time with Paul Skenes, that can't be the only move."

He added, "Acquiring Duran would give the Pirates a pretty respectable outfield—particularly when facing right-handed pitching—along with Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds. Duran also isn't particularly expensive right now with three remaining arbitration seasons."

Kelly noted the Red Sox "certainly shouldn't give Duran away," so it's clear the asking price would be quite steep. In a world where Pittsburgh still has a bit of money to spend elsewhere, they'd need to seriously consider whether or not that trade would benefit them in the long run.

Pirates Outfield Isn't Top Priority

Even though most of this team's hope for Okamoto is lost, it's still far more important to put their energy towards him these final few days. Adding Duran would certainly benefit the team, but it may only be a short-term deal that's not worth the risk.

While in no world is Andrew McCutchen comparable to Duran, he's certainly the cheaper option in this scenario. Trading for Duran is a longshot, and unless they have zero faith in a guy like Jake Mangum, there's no reason it should happen.

