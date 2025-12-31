Pirates Newest Pitcher Tells All About Move To Bullpen

The Pittsburgh Pirates added to their pitching staff this offseason in a three-team trade with the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays.

Former starting pitcher, Mason Montgomery, has been adjusting to his new role in the bullpen. After spending time as a reliever with the Rays, Montgomery knows exactly what his role will be in Pittsburgh.

If they ever need a sixth starter or opener, Montgomery could absolutely fill that roll. That said, his main focal point remains to be solidifying his role as a reliever as the adjustment is still quite new.

Montgomery Still Adjusting To Bullpen Role

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (48) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"It’s pretty clear that’s probably the best thing that has happened to me as far as my career has gone,” Montgomery said upon his switch from starter to reliever. "In the starting position, I kind of hit a road block. I had spent five, six months in that '24 season just trying different things and trying to seek out success.

Montgomery continued, "Whenever I moved to the bullpen, it opened up my mind. It changed my mindset a little bit from a marathon mentality to a sprint. Like, 'Hey, I’m going to go out there and I’m going to have 25-30 pitches, so let’s just give it all you got for 30 pitches.' There is no need to make your arm last or work around guys or whatever it might have been.”

“The velo jump from the end of the ’24 season to ’25, even though it wasn’t as big as the starting to relieving jump, I think that was just the result of knowing what my job was going to be in the next year. Just putting the work in in the offseason, getting stronger, training the arm and trying to [get] everything I could out of my body," Montgomery added.

Pirates Fans Should Get Used To Montgomery

Jul 27, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (48) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Having fought his way through the minor leagues for four years, Montgomery is finally settled into the big leagues. Pittsburgh is going to be a much different environment than Tampa, mostly due to the fact he was playing in the New York Yankees spring training stadium.

While the crowd may not be a factor, it's yet another change to the young lefties career. Moving from a starter to reliever could've been a career saver, but now it's time for him to prove he should be on this Pirates roster for the long haul.

Montgomery put up a 1-3 record in 57 appearances last season. He wasn't always used for a full inning though as those appearances turned into just 46.0 innings pitched. The Texas native still has plenty of room to grow, but his fastball going from 91-92 mph to a tick over 95 mph is a huge sign that he can be a game changer in years to come.

