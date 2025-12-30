New Development in Pirates Pursuit of Kazuma Okamoto

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have added to their lineup this offseason, but their pursuit of Kazuma Okamoto shows that they aren't done yet.

The Pirates likely see Okamoto as their solution at third base, with his power and contact skills and him serving as a decent fielder. They also wouldn't mind getting the massive market he would bring from Japan, as they haven't had a big east Asian signing since Jung-ho Kang from South Korea in 2014.

Pittsburgh hasn't just shown interest in Okamoto, but has also hosted virtual meetings with him and his representatives, as they try and make one final big signing this winter.

Now a new development has occurred for Okamoto and the Pirates potentially landing him.

Okamato Heads to the United States

Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Okamoto has traveled to the United States to meet with teams.

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Joining Okamoto is Japanese star pitcher Tatsuya Imai, with both players having top agent Scott Boras representing them.

Both players have their posting window ending this week, with Imai's coming to a close on Jan. 2 and Okamoto having until Jan. 4 to sign with a team.

Posting windows last 45 days and if a player isn't signed, they go back to their team they were with. For Okamoto, this would mean he'd return to the Yomiuri Giants for next season.

This news shows that teams will make their moves with both players in the coming days and so too will the Pirates with Okamoto.

Pirates Up Against Top Teams for Okamoto

Okamoto's skillset means that the Pirates are not the only team who want to bring on the Japanese star for next season.

West coast teams in the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres have shown interest, but other reported teams involved include Arizona Diamondbacks, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Angels appear the team that will compete the hardest with the Pirates for Okamoto's signature, but it depends on how Arte Moreno sees the deal and if he's willing to spend the money to bring him on.

Munetaka Murakami , the other top Japanese position player free agent this offseason, ended up signing with the Chicago White Sox for two years, $34 million.

Dec 22, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago White Sox player Munetaka Murakami, right, dons his hat with General Manager Chris Getz, left, during a press conference where he was introduced at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Jon Heyman of Bleacher Report previously mentioned that Moreno "didn't give the go-ahead" to the Angels to sign Murakami, which could impact them potentially signing Okamoto.

The other big teams are still competing for free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who will command a nine-figure deal, something the Pirates aren't going to go after.

Will the Pirates Sign Okamoto?

The Pirates have already made one big free agent signing this offseason in Ryan O'Hearn for two years, $29 million.

O'Hearn is the Pirates first multi-year free agent signing since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016. It is also their first multi-year free agent position player signing since John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade ago.

The Pirates also made big trades for home run hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and a top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

So there is clear movement from the Pirates front office on adding bats and improving the lineup for 2026.

Okamoto would fill the absence at third base that Ke'Bryan Hayes previously filled, before the Pirates traded him to the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline, as they look for power over defense at the position.

The Pirates have an advantage in that they can focus primarily on Okamoto, while the other big teams try and land Bregman as their big free agent signing.

Payroll for the Pirates is around $90-95 million so there may be consternation around that, especially with the desire to add a left-handed starting pitcher and a closer.

The Pirates would complete their infield if they did sign Okamoto, who would join Lowe, O'Hearn and Spencer Horwitz at first base, plus eventually Konnor Griffin at shortstop, the top prospect in baseball.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh would also get a massive boost from the Japanese market, as the Yomiuri Giants are the most popular team in NPB, bringing in many new fans.

Heyman reported recently that the Pirates are a "definite possibility" to land Okamoto and Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the Pirates are "indeed" in Okamoto.

The market for Okamoto is still unknown, but anything around the $10-$15 million mark is where recent projections have landed.

Pittsburgh may have to overpay for him, but his addition would serve as a big boost for the lineup and a team that hit just 117 home runs last season, lowest in baseball.

