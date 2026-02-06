ESPN Mock Trade Adds Astros Third Baseman to Pirates Roster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates still need more moves this offseason, especially at third base, with one trade that might fill that role.

David Schoenfield of ESPN wrote in his article, "MLB trade proposals that could shake up spring training", that the Pirates would trade for Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes.

The Pirates would then send in return top left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco and utility player Jared Triolo , while the Astros would send cash considerations along with Paredes in the trade.

Pittsburgh would get a position of need in Paredes, one that general manager Ben Cherington has been looking for this winter.

Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Pirates

The Pirates have looked at a number of free agent third basemen this offseason, but have missed out on securing their services.

The likes of Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco, Willi Castro and Yoán Moncada signed elsewhere and so too did Eugenio Suárez, who just signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million.

Pittsburgh has few third base options remaining in free agency and the trade market is likely where they'll find an addition there.

Paredes is a right-handed power bat, hitting 100 home runs over the past four seasons, and at least 19 in all of those campaigns.

Season Home Runs 2022 20 2023 31 2024 19 2025 20

Pittsburgh added power to their lineup in Brandon Lowe from the Rays, who led all second baseman in the major leagues with 31 home runs in 2025, plus free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn , who has averaged around 15+ home runs and an .800 OPS the past three seasons.

Both players are left-handed hitters and so too are center fielder Oneil Cruz , first baseman Spencer Horwitz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds , who is a switch hitter.

He also hit three home runs at PNC Park last season, all three over the left field wall, which is normally tough for right-handed hitters.

Jun 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Paredes may struggle somewhat as a fielder, -4 defensive runs saved in 2025, but the Pirates would love his power, as they hit the least home runs of any team last season at just 117.

He will make $9.35 million in 2026, which marks his final year of team control before he becomes a free agent.

The Pirates have playoff aspirations and Paredes has experience in the postseason, with two different years doing so with the Rays in 2022 and 2023.

Adding a two-time All-Star, both nods coming in the past two seasons, would give the Pirates a top player and help them make the playoffs for the first time since 2025.

Why This Trade Doesn't Work for the Pirates

The Pirates do need a third baseman, but trading away Triolo doesn't help them for a few reasons.

Triolo is their main third baseman and is one of the best defensive utility players in baseball, winning a Gold Glove in 2024 and was a finalist in 2025.

Pittsburgh doesn't have much third base depth after Triolo, so trading him and landing Paredes means that they still need to make a third base addition.

Triolo also has a few more years of team control, whereas Paredes will become a free agent following the end of this season.

He had a solid end to last season, slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games, with 53 hits in 192 at-bats, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 RBI, 22 walks to 47 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on nine attempts.

Sep 10, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) throws to first for an out during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Triolo isn't just valuable at third base and can play all four infield positions, which make him valuable beyond just him potentially starting there on Opening Day.

Barco is also a tough player for the Pirates to move, as he could become one of their better southpaws on the pitching staff in the future.

He joined the Pirates in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft from Florida and had already undergone Tommy John surgery, but finally had a full season in 2025 and is primed for a big campaign in 2026.

The Pirates lack serious left-handed pitcher options for the future, so moving on from Barco may come as a tall ask.

Should the Pirates Trade for Paredes?

This specific trade proposal might not come as enticing for the Pirates, but it's clear they need a third baseman and Paredes could fill that role.

He is a right-handed power bat, filling a need in the lineup, but may struggle throughout an entire season at PNC Park, with a high pull rate that works at Daikin Park, but not in Pittsburgh.

Statcast shows that he would only have hit 11 home runs of his 20 last year at PNC Park, which means that only eight of his other 17 home runs would've counted.

The Pirates have to look at all their options, trade market and in free agency, and see whether or not he makes sense with his limitations on offense and defense for one season.

