Most Important Pirates Bounceback Player for 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a poor season overall in 2025, with many disappointments throughout.

The 12-26 start saw their season ultimately ended by May 8 when the Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton, ending his five-plus years in charge of the franchise.

New manager Don Kelly, previously bench coach under Shelton, led the Pirates to a 59-65 record overall, plus 37-25 at home, but still fell to a 71-91 finish, which was last in the National League Central Division and the fifth worst record in baseball.

The Pirates also had some players who didn't live up to their potential, most crucially, center fielder Oneil Cruz, who they need a strong season from in 2026.

Oneil Cruz Named Pirates' Bounceback Candidate

MLB.com tabbed each of its beat writers for the 30 teams to pick a bounceback candidate for next year.

Alex Stumpf, the Pirates beat writer, chose Cruz as the player that he sees improving heading into 2026.

Sep 10, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) looks on before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Stumpf noted that while Cruz still hit a solid number of home runs and stole bases, his OPS suffered overall. He also wrote about Cruz's work over the offseason and how the Pirates will need that in their lineup for 2026.

"Expectations were high for Cruz after a 20-20 season in 2024 and him being another year removed from his 2023 left ankle injury," Stumpf wrote. "While he was able to put together another 20-20 campaign last season, his OPS dropped nearly 100 points to .676.

"He acknowledged at the end of the season that he can produce more, and the Pirates are going to need a bounceback campaign if they want to drastically improve their offense, which finished last in far too many categories in 2025. At the very least, manager Don Kelly has been encouraged by the work Cruz has done in the Dominican Republic and stateside this offseason."

Oneil Cruz's 2025 Season with the Pirates

Cruz struggled last season for the Pirates, slashing .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676, with 94 hits in 478 at-bats, 20 home runs, 18 doubles, three triples, 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts and 64 walks to 178 strikeouts.

He had the lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB.

Stat Total (MLB Rank) Batting Average .200 (Worst) On-Base Percentage .298 (23rd Worst) Slugging Percentage .378 (22nd Worst) OPS .676 (16th Worst)

His 20 home runs still led the Pirates and his 38 stolen bases tied him for the NL lead , along with New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto.

Cruz became one of just one of just four Pirates players to have a 20-30 season , with Barry Bonds, who did it four times (1987, 1990-92), Andy Van Slyke, who did it twice in 1987 and 1988, and Starling Marte, who also did it in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

He made history at the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 14. He hit one of his home runs 513 feet, which tied for the longest home run in the competition, outside of Coors Field, which has higher elevation and makes it easier to hit longer home runs.

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cruz also made it past the first round, the Pirates player to do so, and finished with 34 home runs total, the most for a Pirates player in the competition.

He hit the hardest home run of the Statcast era (since 2015), at 122.9 mph, which went over the right field wall at PNC Park on May 25, against Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

His great plays at the plate also come as frustrating with his 174 strikeouts the fourth most in a season in Pirates history and only seven less than his 181 strikeouts in 2024, the second most in franchise history.

Cruz spent his first full season in center field for the Pirates, after previously featuring at shortstop. He had some difficult moments, like his fielding blunder vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20, but also an incredible throw home for an out vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6.

What the Pirates Need From Cruz in 2025

The Pirates need more consistency from Cruz, which would see him have a much more productive season overall.

They would take less impressive displays of power if it meant that he strikes out less and gets on base more often, as his speed gives the Pirates better chances to score more runs with his penchant for stealing bases.

Cruz struggled in center field as well with -14 defensive runs saved, so improvements there would come as a big benefit for the Pirates, who see his future at that position.

Aug 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) makes a catch for an out in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Pirates have also lessened Cruz's burden at the plate, as they've made good additions this offseason that make the lineup better overall.

This includes trading for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe , who hit 31 home runs in 2025, plus signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn , who has averaged an .800 OPS and around 15 home runs each of the past three seasons.

Cruz now can focus less on providing most of the power for the Pirates and instead hit more selectively in 2026, which should give him room for improvement as a contact hitter.

