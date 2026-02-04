Pirates Might Have Next MLB Super Star

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin is the top prospect in all of baseball and has a big season ahead of him in 2026.

Griffin is just 19 years old, but many see him as not just the future leader of the Pirates, but as one of the best players in the sport for years to come, with this upcoming season as where he'll truly show himself.

The Pirates themselves have high aspirations for 2026, as they have made offseason moves that signify their desire for postseason competition, ending a decade-long absence. Griffin could not only make his MLB debut, but feature as an important part of that goal for the Pirates and make his mark early on in his career.

Konnor Griffin Given Bold Prediction for 2026 Season

The ESPN staff gave their 2026 predictions for the best MLB prospects and what they think they will do this upcoming season.

David Schoenfield wrote that Griffin, "will have a Rookie of the Year season for the decades," making a bold prediction for the top prospect in baseball.

Schoenfield sees the fact that, even though Griffin hasn't made it to Triple-A yet, that the Pirates not signing a shortstop this season puts him in position to take over on Opening Day and have the season he envisions for the future star.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Griffin is not your typical top prospect," Schoenfield wrote. "He's not even your typical No. 1 overall prospect. He's a special player, the kind you don't feel guilty placing a 'future superstar' label on. Yes, he has just 21 games above Single-A and doesn't turn 20 until the end of April, but here's all you need to know: The Pirates didn't go out and sign a veteran stopgap to hold down shortstop for a season.

"Griffin is going to make the Opening Day roster — the Prospect Promotion Incentive rewards an extra first-round pick if a top prospect makes the Opening Day roster and wins Rookie of the Year — and he's going to play well, posting a 3-WAR season. Those are rare from 20-year-olds: Just 14 position players have done so in the wild-card era (since 1995)."

Konnor Griffin Has Breakout Campaign in 2025

The Pirates took Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss., but no one would've expected he'd have the season like he did in 2025.

Griffin quickly moved up in the Pirates minor league system. He started out with Single-A Bradenton after a strong showing in Spring Training, moved to High-A Greensboro on June 10, then finished off with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .333 .415 .527 .942

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 161 23 21 94 50/122

He led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Altoona teammate Esmerlyn Valdez joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Accolades Pile on for Griffin

Griffin's great play earned him many awards and accolades, including earning the title of top prospect in baseball, with Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and The Athletic giving him the coveted spot.

He also won honors like Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year , given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.

Griffin ended his season by earning an MiLB Gold Glove Award, which bodes well for the Pirates, who reportedly see him as their starting shortstop for 2026 Opening Day .

