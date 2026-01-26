Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Stun at Cy Young Award Dinner

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes had a big-time honor bestowed upon him this past weekend, with girlfriend Livvy Dunne right next to him.

Skenes attended the attended the 101st New York Baseball Writers’ Gala, or the BBWAA Awards Dinner, in New York City on Jan. 24, with Dunne coming along as well.

The BBWAA, or Baseball Writers Association of America, honored Skenes with the 2025 National League Cy Young Award , which he won with all 30 chapters voting for him.

Skenes and Dunne not only showed up for the special occasion, but did so in style, making sure to put on their best attire for the event.

Skenes, Dunne Star at BBWAA Awards Dinner

The young couple came ready for the awards dinner, which unfortunately did keep Skenes from attending PiratesFest.

Skenes wore a tuxedo, with the jacket possessing hues of light burgundy interlaced with a darker grey that combined for a imposing figure, and brown dress shoes to go along with the outfit. Skenes also had "CY YOUNG" stitched into his left cuff on his dress shirt, also donning a sensational Breitling watch.

Dunne wore a simple, but elegant, velvet rose, red dress that made for a good compliment with Skenes' tuxedo.

Skenes and Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason

The Pirates' season ended on Sept. 27, and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.

Skenes helped celebrate Dunne's 23rd birthday in early October at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.

Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller . Skenes also added a hilarious new piece of art for the kitchen as well.

The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU , and watched the then ranked No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von .

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tiger alumni Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne watch action against the UCLA Bruinsat Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Skenes and Dunne went on vacation to Taormina, Italy, a hilltop town off the east coast of Sicily, in October.

They also celebrated Halloween , with Skenes dressing as Borat and Dunne dressing as Pamela Anderson.

Dunne hosted Skenes and his family and friends, plus Pirates teammates pitcher Jared Jones and catcher Henry Davis, for the Cy Young Award announcement and went all out for it as well. The couple also went to Hawaii for Jones and his wedding at the end of November.

The couple traveled to Disney World as well during the Christmas holiday, enjoying EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

Skenes and Dunne joined Jones and his wife for a trip to Buffalo , going to the Buffalo Bills training facility and watching a game from the sideline, while also meeting MVP quarterback Josh Allen .

They both met legendary golfer Tiger Woods at TGL, Tomorrow's Golf League, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., watching the hometown Jupiter Links Golf Club take on the New York Golf Club back on Jan. 14.

