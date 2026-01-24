Could Pirates' Oneil Cruz Play in World Baseball Classic?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just a few weeks until Spring Training starts down at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. in early February, but that's not the only important baseball event happening this spring.

The 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic takes place from March 5-17, pitting the best countries across the globe in a tournament to see who is the best.

Pittsburgh already has one representative at the World Baseball Classic in right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes , who will feature for Team USA .

The Pirates will likely have other players at the tournament, potentially centerfielder Oneil Cruz.

Will Oneil Cruz Play in 2026 WBC?

Cruz made his first appearance of the calendar year with the media one day ahead of PiratesFest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The 27-year old made one big change to his appearance, cutting most of his iconic, long dyed-hair and just wearing a black beanie, covering up his shorter hair.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) slides into third base on an RBI triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cruz didn't only make that decision an important part of his interview with the local media, but also his plans this spring.

When asked about potentially playing in the World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic, Cruz didn't say much, but his bright smile with all teeth showing signaled he might be doing so.

"Something like that," Cruz said through interpreter Stephen Morales. "Looks like it."

Oneil Cruz's Dominican Heritage

Cruz was born on Oct. 4, 1998 in Nizao, a city on the south coast of the Dominican Republic and about 30 miles west of the capital city, Santo Domingo.

He quickly drew MLB scouts to his game and joined Los Angeles Dodgers on a $950,000 signing bonus as an international free agent in July 2015 at just 17 years old.

Cruz spends his offseasons in the Dominican Republic and has done so again this winter, working on getting better and readying himself for 2026.

He also has great connections and relationships in his home country, working with former top players from the Dominican Republic.

"Three or four days after the season or when I got to the Dominican, I started working right away with Wilton Guerrero, Vladimir Guerrero Sr.’s brother, down in the Dominican," Cruz said. He helped me a lot with the outfield stuff and hitting stuff. Basically no break."

Cruz is also good friends with the other players from the Dominican Republic, bonding with them at the 2025 Home Run Derby.

The likes of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero were stunned watching Cruz crush baseballs during the competition.

Oct 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cruz will have a fantastic squad around him if he does participate, as the Dominican Republic has some of the best baseball players in the world.

This includes San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto, Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramirez and others.

The Dominican Republic last won the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and they'll look to do so again with one of the best lineups.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!