Pirates Pitching Struggles Early in Loss to Orioles

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong pitching staff, but problems early on doomed them in their most recent Spring Training contest.

The Pirates fell 5-2 to the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., with the first three pitchers each giving up a home run.

Right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders made the start for the Pirates and allowed a solo home run to Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo off a 97.1 mph up above the zone, which came 106.3 mph off the bat to put the home team up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto came on in the second inning, marking his first appearance since pitching for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

Soto, like his last appearance vs. Team USA in the semifinals on March 15, gave up a home run in the second inning. It was a two-run home run from first baseman Jhonkensy Noel, who took a sinker down in the zone and hit it 106.1 mph off the bat.

Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger , a non-roster invitee, and threw the next two innings for the Pirates and his only hit allowed was also a two-run home run.

Basallo, a top catching prospect for the Orioles, again showed his power, crushing a changeup over the middle of the zone at 110.6 mph, as the home team made it 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

What Else Happened in the Pirates Defeat

While the Pirates didn't pitch well early on, they did post five scoreless innings the rest of the way.

Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco came in after Clevinger and threw two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and posting three strikeouts. He drops his ERA down to 2.89 over four outings and 9.1 innings pitched.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Barco (45) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Non-roster invitees in relief pitchers, left-hander Joe La Sorsa and right-hander Derek Diamond, also posted scoreless frames and gave up just one hit.

La Sorsa made his first appearance for the Pirates since coming back from the WBC, where he represented Team Italy, who made the semifinals.

The Pirates got both of their runs in the fifth inning, as right fielder Ryan O'Hearn and left fielder Bryan Reynolds hit back-to-back RBI singles. Reynolds led the Pirates with two hits on the day.

Konnor Griffin struckout in his lone at-bat, dropping his batting average to .184 this spring. Fellow Pirates prospect Jhostynxon Garcia also did the same by striking out as a pinch-hitter.

The Pirates drop to 16-10 in the Grapefruit League, one loss less than the Atlanta Braves at the top of the standings.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!