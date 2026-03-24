Pirates Prospect Who Could Make Big Strides in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a number of prospects that will make their mark in 2026, including one that is coming of a strong end to the last season.

Pirates first baseman Tony Blanco Jr. has the best power potential in the farm system and earned All-Spring Breakout Second Team honors, for hitting a grand slam in the 8-7 win over the Detroit Tigers at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20.

Blanco made that grand slam an absolute no-doubter off the bat, smashing it 106.6 mph and 411 feet into left field seats, marking four of the eight runs the Pirates scored in the bottom of the fourth inning.

That home run was a big moment for Blanco, who has shown his power throughout his time with the Pirates, but could do even better than he ever has in 2026.

Why Blanco Could Get Even Better in 2026

The biggest way that Blanco could improve this upcoming season is by simply just staying on the field, as his injury history has hampered him since he signed for $900,000 in January 2022.

Blanco has played at most just 40 games in a single season over the past four years, with nine games in 2022, the 40 games for Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold in 2023, then 30 games each in 2024 and 2025, mostly at Single-A Bradenton.

Tampa Tarpons won 4-1 over the Bradenton Marauders at Bradenton's LECOM Park Wednesday evening June, 29, 2022. On Sunday July 3, 2022, Bradenton Marauders will again host the Tampa Tarpons, starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Independence Day celebration post-game fireworks show. For more information visit milb.com/bradenton/tickets/promotions. Sar Bradenton Marauders 28 | THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pirates will want to see Blanco have close to a full season, which will allow him to develop his swing, contact and even power througout, something he hasn't had the chance to do when he's spending most of his time on the injured list.

What Blanco must show the Pirates in 2026 is improved contact, getting on balls and driving them for singles and doubles, as they already know his power potential.

His strikeout rate in his career is at 35%, which is an incredible high number, even for a power hitter like Blanco.

If Blanco can stay healthy in 2026, he'll get the opportunity to work on that part of his game and prove the Pirates were right to sign him at such a young age out of the Dominican Republic.

Why Blanco is a Great Power Hitter

Blanco's grand slam just highlighted how strong of a power hitter he really is, which he showed later on in 2025.

He stands at 6-foot-7 and 243 pounds and when he makes contact, there aren't many hitters in baseball that can send a baseball farther or harder. His ability to turn on balls and use his body to push through a swing gives him incredible power and velocity off the bat.

Blanco hit the hardest home run in the minor leagues last year at 119.8 mph and 450 feet, which was a three-run walk-off for Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 2.

He finished 2025 with eight home runs for Bradenton and then continued that power display in the Arizona Fall League.

Blanco hit the longest home run at 464 feet and also hit a double with an exit velocity of 120.4 mph, the hardest hit ball in the AFL.

That double marked the second-hardest hit baseball in 2025 (MLB, Triple-A, Florida State League, Arizona Fall League), according to Statcast. Only Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz's home run at 122.9 mph, the hardest ball in Statcast era (since 2015), beat Blanco out.

He then won the AFL Home Run Derby , beating out fellow Pirates power-hitting prospect Esmerlyn Valdez with 24 home runs to his teammate's 16. Blanco also hit a 122.9 mph home run, which tied Cruz's record.

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