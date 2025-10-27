Pirates Prospect Posts Incredible Stat in Arizona Fall League
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one prospect who set a feat in the Arizona Fall League that no one has done so far.
Tony Blanco Jr., playing with the Salt River Rafters, hit a double off of right-handed pitcher Peoria Javelinas right-handed pitcher Maikel Miralles in the bottom of the fourth inning in an 11-4 loss on Oct. 17.
He hit that double 120.4 mph, which was the hardest ball in the Arizona Fall League this season.
How Hard Did Tony Blanco Jr. Hit that Baseball?
Blanco Jr. did hit that baseball 120.4 mph, which is the second hardest ball hit this season according to Statcast, which includes the MLB, Triple-A, the Florida State League and the Arizona Fall League.
There is only one player who hit a baseball harder in 2025: is none other than Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz.
Cruz crushed a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball down the middle of the plate from Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson, hitting it 122.9 mph and 432 feet over the right field wall at PNC Park and into the Allegheny river for a solo home run.
That 122.9 mph served as the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, since 2015, and broke his previous record, which was 122.4 mph that he hit off of a slider from Atlanta Braves starting right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright on Aug. 24, 2022.
Tony Blanco Jr. Has a Knack for Crushing Baseballs
Blanco Jr., who stands 6-foot-7 and 243 pounds, uses his frame to absolutely demolish baseballs when he's healthy and at the plate.
He hit his first home run of the season with Single-A Bradenton, 118.9 mph and 425 feet on July 30, then broke the record on Aug. 2, sending a three-run walk-off home run 119.8 mph and 450 feet, the hardest hit home run in the minor leagues in 2025.
Blanco Jr. also has the farthest hit home run in the Arizona Fall League this season. He it a slider outside and away from Surprise Saguaros right-handed pitcher Rorik Maltrud, sending it 112.2 mph and an astounding 464 feet with a launch angle of 30 degrees.
It served as a three-run home run for Salt River, who took a 9-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, but they would eventually lose 12-11, after a seven-run seventh inning from Surprise.
Tony Blanco Jr.'s 2025 Season
Pirates fans didn't get to see much of that power early on as Blanco Jr. dealt with a leg injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list on March 24. He eventually started his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates on July 12 and made his debut with Bradenton on July 19.
He slashed .264/.368/.491 for an OPS of .859 in 28 games with Bradenton this season, with 28 hits in 106 at-bats, three double, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 18 walks to 42 strikeouts.
Blanco Jr. is now at the Arizona Fall League as a part of nine Pirates prospects with Salt River, along with fellow power-hitting star prospect in Esmerlyn Valdez.
He has slashed .292/.414/.458 for an OPS of .872 in seven games for Salt River, with seven hits in 24 at-bats, three runs scored, one double, one home run, six RBIs and five walks to nine strikeouts.
The History of Tony Blanco Jr. and the Pirates
The 20-year old signed with the Pirates for $900,000 in January 2022 and has only played in 87 games across the minor leagues in four seasons.
Blanco Jr. played 40 games with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold in 2023. He slashed .235/.325/.397 for an OPS of .722 with 32 hits in 136 at-bats, seven doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 17 walks to 59 strikeouts.
He slashed .305/.385/.505 for an OPS of .890 in 30 games with the FCL Pirates in 2024, with 29 hits in 95 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 17 RBIs and 12 walks to 31 strikeouts.
Blanco Jr. is the son of Tony Blanco, who played baseball professional for 17 years, including one season with the Washington Nationals in 2005 and eight years in Japan, where he was a four-time NPB All-Star.
Blanco Sr. died on April 8 after sustaining injuries from in the Jet Set Nightclub Collapse in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the same incident that killed former Pirates closer Octavio Dotel.
What the Pirates Need From Tony Blanco Jr. Going into 2026
Blanco Jr. is known for his power, but injuries over the past few seasons have hampered his development, even at just 20 years old.
The Pirates will want the Blanco Jr. to find consistency at the plate, getting on base more with walks, which he's done well with so far in the Arizona Fall League, but also with singles and doubles too.
Blanco Jr., who MLB Pipeline ranks as the 30th ranked prospect in the Pirates farm system, will need to continue his good play in the Arizona Fall League and get ready for a crucial 2026 campaign.
