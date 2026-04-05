Pirates Recall Speedy Outfielder from Triple-A

After placing Jared Triolo on the injured list before their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, where they'll go for a three-game sweep, the Pittsburgh Pirates brought a versatile outfielder back up to the majors as the corresponding move.

Per an announcement from the club, Billy Cook has been placed on the 26-man roster shortly after being optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in order to make room for top prospect Konnor Griffin.

ROSTER MOVES: The Pittsburgh Pirates today placed infielder Jared Triolo on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 4) with a right knee patellar tendon injury.



Outfielder Billy Cook has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 5, 2026

Cook, who was on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster, has appeared in three games for the team as both a pinch runner and defensive replacement in right field, though he has yet to take an at-bat.

The 27-year-old told reporters that he's excited to be back in the locker room and with the team amidst their four-game win streak.

“It’s good. It’s been fun," Cook said. "Even just being part of the team at the beginning, great environment and culture and heading down for a couple of days and even everybody down there, we’re cheering everybody on, watching Konnor’s debut and Nick’s walk-off, like we’re excited for the team and then to come back up and to be a part of it again, really excited.”

Cook's Pirates Career

Acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2024 trade deadline for right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly, Cook made his major league debut for the Pirates in September of that year and slashed .224/.224/.449 with three home runs and eight RBIs over 16 games.

The right-handed hitter wasn't in Pittsburgh's plans during the 2025 campaign, however, as he played in just six contests and had two hits across six plate appearances.

A main reason for what was essentially a full-season stop in Indianapolis in 2025 where his lackluster numbers at the plate, as he batted .248/.323/.384 with eight homers and a strikeout percentage of 27.4.

Sep 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Billy Cook (28) takes a throw at first base to retire Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Cook Could Provide for Pirates

Though he has another opportunity to make an impact for Pittsburgh, Cook isn't likely to earn a ton of playing time.

While he has experience at first base and could theoretically fit as a platoon bat there, he isn't going to take at-bats away from Spencer Horwitz or Ryan O'Hearn regardless of who's on the mound.

The same thing can be said for the outfield, as Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, O'Hearn and Jake Mangum are all more appealing options for manager Don Kelly.

Cook's bat also won't play in the designated hitter role, so he may be relegated to pinch runner or late-game defensive replacement duties once again.

He has the potential to thrive in that role, though, even if it's minimal, as his sprint speed in 2024 ranked in the 93rd percentile, per Baseball Savant, while recording an impressive seven Defensive Runs Saved and two Outs Above Average across 96 innings in the outfield at the major league level throughout his career up to this point.

“I’ll throw a little, do some bands, some arm work," Cook said when asked how he'll stay ready. "I’m not a big sit down guy. If you look at me throughout the game, I’m probably on my feet the whole time and that just keeps me a little bit loose compared to if you’re sitting down for five innings and then you gotta go stretch again.

“So doing that and then just having a quick routine to make sure the legs are ready if you’re pinch-running, make sure the arms ready to go make a play out there, but keeping it simple and quick because the opportunity could be two batters later and you got to make sure you don’t need a whole inning to get warm.”

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