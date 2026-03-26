Pirates Release Hype Video Before Opening Day

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates begin the 2026 season with a sense of optimism.

Opening their year with a three-game set against the New York Mets, the Pirates are hoping to build momentum from the very first pitch with ace Paul Skenes on the mound.

After an exciting off-season hallmarked by multiple offensive upgrades and some uncharacteristic spending, the Pirates are kicking off the season with the acknowledgement that they've failed in the past. The team released a hype video via their social media channels ahead of opening day consisting of fan voices discussing their desire to see a winning team and then the enrire roster saying how they want to win "for Pittsburgh."

Can Pirates Take the Next Step?

The key for the Pirates is getting the offense that struggled so mightily in 2025 to take the next step. ,They hit the fewest home runs in the MLB in 2025, totaling just 117.

Improving that was the team's focus during their winter meetings and free agency approach, and it's brought them players like Marcell Ozuna, outfielder Jake Mangum, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe, who raked 31-home runs with Tampa Bay last season.

All of those additions has the players who were with the Pirates last year excited.

If you ask outfielder Bryan Reynolds, this team might finally have the lineup and pitching staff necessary to compete in the NL Central and perhaps even more. Speaking to MLB.com ahead of their season opener, he stated that the Pirates' offense has the opportunity to match anyone's in the league.

"I think we have a really good lineup,” he said. “If you look around the league, I think ours stacks right up there."

Mar 21, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Another Cy Young Season for Skenes?

Another huge question for the team heading into the 2026 campaign is how can the unanimous Cy Young winner top what he did last year?

Starting pitcher Paul Skenes is the undisputed top pitcher in the MLB. The fact that he was able to take home such a dominating Cy Young win was evidence of that.

With an improved offensive lineup and a supporting pitching staff that is another year stronger and developed, Skenes is primed for another incredible season. Coming off a warmup of sorts in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, the Pirates' ace is ready to dominate again in 2026, beginning with an opening day nod against the Mets.

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