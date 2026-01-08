Pirates See Slight Increase In Power Rankings

When looking at the state of the Pittsburgh Pirates , sitting at No. 23 in the power rankings isn't too bad.

The team would certainly love to be higher, especially after the moves they've made this offseason, but soon enough they'll be able to prove everyone wrong on the field.

Pittsburgh saw an increase of two spots as they're now No. 23 instead of No. 25 in ESPN's "midwinter" power rankings.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers put together a description on the team and why they moved up a pair of spots from their Final 2025 rankings and Way-too-early 2026 rankings.

Rogers On Pirates No. 23 Ranking

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"It was reported that the Pirates wanted to add offense this winter, and they followed through when they signed first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and traded for second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum," he wrote .

Rogers added, "If newcomer Jhostynxon Garcia can also produce, Pittsburgh will have changed at least some of its fortunes at the plate in a positive manner. Trading two starting pitchers was worth the risk."

Pittsburgh will certainly be relying on some new names to produce this season, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. They may not be done just yet though, and that's a key reason this team shouldn't be taken lightly as the 2026 season inches closer and closer.

Pirates Not Dead-Last In NL Central

Sep 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (10) signs autographs for fans before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

This team has hopes of making the playoffs and was even projected to win their division. Looking at this set of rankings, Rogers does indeed have them ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals. While that's the only NL Central team they're ahead of, that shouldn't come as a surprise knowing this division produced three playoff teams last season.

The Cardinals sit at No. 26 while the Milwaukee Brewers lead the way at No. 7. Their greatest rival, the Chicago Cubs, are No. 9 while the Cincinnati Reds round things out at No. 16. Ultimately, there's not too much of a gap between the Pirates and Reds.

Something to note is the Reds were No. 8 in the Way-too-early 2026 rankings. The Brewers were No. 1 in the Final 2025 rankings which says a lot as well. Even though the Pirates haven't seen a ton of movement, these other teams have.

If Pittsburgh makes another key move or two in the next month, there's no reason to believe they can't crack the Top 20. They've been far busier than some of the league's top teams, including the New York Yankees, and that should pay dividends come summer-time.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!