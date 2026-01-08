How Good Could Pirates' Seth Hernandez Be in 2026?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a great farm system and one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball in Seth Hernandez.

The Pirates took Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and signed him for $7.25 million, with the slot value at $7,558,600, making it an underslot signing of $308,600.

Hernandez is just 19 yeares old, but Pirates fans and those who watch prospects in particular are incredibly high on what he can achieve not just in his career, but early on as well.

He didn't pitch for the Pirates in 2025, so 2026 is the first season where Hernandez will get a chance to show why he was considered the top prep arm in the last draft class.

Seth Hernandez Receives Impressive Prediction for 2026

The MLB.com staff put together eight prospect predictions for 2026, looking at which prospects will have the best seasons and win the top awards.

Jim Callis predicted that Hernandez will win Pipeline Pitcher of the Year, even over fellow top 2025 draft pick in left-hander Kade Anderson of the Seattle Mariners, who Callis also considered.

Seth Hernandez the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft talks with Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park.

Callis has great expectations for Hernandez and thinks that he'll not over get over the century-mark in innings pitched, but show exactly why the Pirates took him as high as they did.

"I think Hernandez had the highest ceiling in last year's Draft," Callis wrote. "The stuff is unbelievable. The control is advanced. I think he's going to pitch around 100 innings and be pretty spectacular."

What the Pirates Get in Seth Hernandez

Hernandez stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, commanding an imposing presence on the mound. He als throws four pitches, a fastball, a curveball and a changeup, his three best pitches, while also throwing a slider.

His draft stock rose quite quickly, as he was homeschooled his first two years of high school, before pitching for Corona.

He finished with a 9-0 record, a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts as a junior in 2024, while also batting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.

Hernandez dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.

MLB Pipeline has scouting grades for Hernandez at 70 for his fastball, 60 for his curveball, 55 for his Slider, 60 for his changeup, 55 for his control and 55 overall.

His fastball is his best pitch, reaching around 100 mph, but the break he gets on his curveball is impressive and he has good control over his changeup.

Hernandez, while not officially pitching for the Pirates, did pitch down at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., where he should start next season with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates.

He also pitched in the Dominican Republic for the Pirates academy in the country, located in the municipality of El Toro.

