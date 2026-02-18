Pirates Predicted to Make Postseason Push

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't played meaningful October baseball in a long time, but they could finally do so in 2026.

Adnan Virk of MLB Network predicted that the Pirates will make a postseason push and earn a Wild Card spot this upcoming season, as a part of his "Presidential Decrees" on President's Day on Feb. 16.

“It’s been too long the Pittsburgh Pirates have not been in the playoffs. I’m making a decree right now, this team is gonna get to the playoffs, they’re going to make a postseason push." Virk said.

“Why? With that starting pitching, you can’t hold this team back. I want to see Paul Skenes making a playoff start, with the sun glistening off the Allegheny and the Clemente bridge. We’re gonna see this again. Playoff baseball and Paul Skenes.

“You’ve got Brandon Lowe, he’s going to hit home runs. Ryan O’Hearn? He’ll hit home runs. Ozuna as well, Konnor Griffin’s called up. I’m telling you right now. Mitch Keller is in the mix, Jared Jones is back. The Pirates, Wild Card."

#MLBTonight's declarations for the 2026 season:



- More hitters will hit above .300

- Garrett Crochet will throw a no-hitter

- Pirates make a Postseason push

- Cristopher Sánchez will win 20+ games@adnansvirk | @Plesac19 pic.twitter.com/IOcJPZYkMM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 17, 2026

Why the Pirates are Primed to Make the Postseason

The Pirates haven't made the playoffs since 2015 and have made the postseason in six of the past 35 seasons. They also haven't had a season above .500 since 2018, so winning has evaded the franchise in recent history.

Pittsburgh will rely mostly on its starting rotation, led by none other than 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, who has a 1.96 ERA over 55 starts in his career so far.

Sep 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Joining Skenes is 2023 All-Star and veteran Mitch Keller, who had 17 quality starts in 2025, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler , two dominant pitchers who could develop into future aces. Jared Jones should also return mid-season from elbow surgery last season.

The Pirates also have a strong bullpen, who helped combine with the starting rotation for an MLB-leading 19 shutouts in 2025.

Justin Lawrence , Isaac Mattson , Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana are four dominant right-handers and the additions of lefties in Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery should make for a solid pitching staff overall.

The Pirates struggled massively from the plate in 2025 and general manager Ben Cherington addressed that issue this offseason with a few additions.

Pittsburgh landed second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, which Montgomery also came in. Lowe hit 31 home runs in 2025, most of any second baseman in baseball.

The Pirates also added a potential future power bat in outfielder Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Two free agent signings also bolster the Pirates lineup in Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna , with O'Hearn a proven hitter these past three seasons and Ozuna a consistent power bat throughout his career.

Pittsburgh brings back the likes of outfielders in Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz , who are looking to bounce back after difficult 2025 campaigns. First baseman Spencer Horwitz had a great end to the season and will try and continue that in 2026.

The Pirates also have the best prospect in baseball in shortstop Konnor Griffin , who could make it on the Opening Day roster if he has a good Spring Training.

Pittsburgh faces a long season, but if they play up to their hype, the should finally end the decade-long playoff drought and bring "Buctober" back to the city.

