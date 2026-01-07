Pirates' Biggest Lineup Question Mark Revealed

The Pittsburgh Pirates have had an alarmingly productive offseason considering their reputation for doing nothing, and yet another promising target might be headed their way if they play their cards right. At the moment, it's their biggest remaining question when it comes to the batting order.

The Pirates needed bats this winter, and they have landed Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn to that end, shoring up the lineup more than fans expected. Now, they are reportedly interested in Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and the signing would mean a stronger Pirates infield.

"With Brandon Lowe and Jake Mangum acquired via trade and Ryan O'Hearn signed to a two-year, $29 million deal, the Pirates offense has already undergone a much-needed face lift, but they still have a ways to go to be an above-average unit," Reuter wrote.

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"There is no clear fit for veteran slugger Eugenio Suárez right now, and his market is at least partially tethered to Alex Bregman's decision, but he would be a great addition on a similar short-term deal to the one O'Hearn signed. That would allow Jared Triolo to serve as the utility infielder."

Suarez in 2025

Suarez batted .228/ .298/ .526 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners in 2025 (Suarez was traded back to his 2022-23 team at the deadline), with 49 home runs and 118 RBIs. The 34-year-old leaves plenty to be desired with his defense with -6 OAA last year, but the Pirates need slugging power, and he brings it.

Suarez is ranked 16th on The Athletic's big board of free agents, where the Pirates are listed among his top fits. He is projected for a three-year, $69 million contract by Jim Bowden. If they do make a move for Suarez, Reuter projects the following lineup for 2026.

1B Spencer Horwitz

2B Brandon Lowe

RF Bryan Reynolds

DH Ryan O'Hearn

3B Eugenio Suárez

SS Nick Gonzales

CF Oneil Cruz

C Joey Bart

LF Jake Mangum

Is it Likely?

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) singles in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Now with rising prospects Jhostynxon Garcia and Konnor Griffin brightening their future and some run support for Paul Skenes, the Pirates are looking much improved for 2026, ranking second on The Athletic's recent list of most improved organizations this offseason.

The Pirates were projected to spend more than usual this winter, possibly given the upcoming CBA negotiations in 2026, and they have more than delivered on that speculation.

Do they have one more splashy move in them?

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!