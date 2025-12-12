Pirates Could Likely Land This Free Agent Slugger

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need additions to their lineup for the 2026 season and ones they can rely on throughout the campaign.

Pittsburgh just finished the Winter Meetings down in Orlando, Fla. this week with only one signing, a relief pitcher in lefty Gregory Soto, and still are on the outlook for bats, especially with power.

Ryan O'Hearn, a free agent veteran bat, is someone that the Pirates could target and also land this offseason.

David Schoenfield of ESPN looked at who the Pirates might sign as a free agent and sees O'Hearn as their best get.

"The Orioles viewed O'Hearn as a platoon hitter, but he played more regularly against lefties last season and hit .278/.358/.474 against them in 109 plate appearances," Schoenfield wrote.



"It's a small sample size, but he showed enough that he deserves the opportunity to play every day. And the Pirates are the team to give him that opportunity."

Why Signing O'Hearn Makes Sense for the Pirates

The Pirates desperately need offense heading into 2026 after ranking as one of the worst hitting teams in baseball this past season.

They had both the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305) in the MLB.

Pittsburgh also had little power, hitting just 117 home runs in 2025, the least in baseball and 31 home runs next than the second-least team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs.

They also posted the least RBIs (561) and runs scored (583), third-least hits (1,244) and the seventh-most strikeouts (1,422). The Colorado Rockies, who finished with the worst record in the MLB at 43-119, had more RBIs and runs scored than them.

O'Hearn isn't a generational hitter that would correct this by himself, but his .437 slugging percentage and .803 OPS were both, by far, better than any hitter the Pirates had.

He is also a versatile player, able to play both corner spots in the outfield, first base and designated hitter.

The Pirates haven't made a decision on their designated hitter for next season, which could include re-signing Andrew McCutchen, moving Bryan Reynolds there, or signing a free agent for that spot.

O'Hearn isn't necessarily the greatest fielder, but his ability to fill in for Reynolds in right field and give the Pirates some extra depth at left field, a position of great need, and also a backup to Spencer Horwitz at first base, is something the Pirates should consider.

He is also a left-handed batter, like Horwitz, but unlike the Pirates first baseman, O'Hearn can hit left-handed pitchers, slashing .278/.358/.474 for an OPS of .832 in 97 at-bats vs. southpaws last season.

Will the Pirates Sign O'Hearn?

Numerous reports have shown that the Pirates are interested in spending money on free agents, like O'Hearn, as they push for playoff contention in 2025.

This includes Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco , Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami.

Pittsburgh also went after National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber, offering him a four-year, $125 million deal, before he re-signed with the Phillies on a five-year, $150 million deal.

The Pirates were also reportedly on first baseman Josh Naylor , offering him a contract upwards of $78 million, before he re-signed with the Mariners on a five-year, $92 million deal.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN projects O'Hearn at around two years, $27 million, ($13.5 million AAV), Spotrac has O'Hearn earning a two-year, $22,922,900 contract ($11.5 million AAV) and MLB Trade Rumors projects O'Hearn getting a two-year, $26 million contract ($13 million AAV).

Those are all reasonable contract offers for O'Hearn and even if the Pirates have to pay a little more, he's shown that he woulde easily improve their lineup in 2026.

Whether the Pirates land a free agent or not, they will also use the trade market for additions to their lineup next season.

The Pirates have trade interest with their rival in the St. Louis Cardinals , who have left-handed batters in Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar.

Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets are veteran, left-handed hitting second baseman, who can hit for power that the Pirates have also gone after. Nick Castellanos of the Phillies is a right fielder that also brings a veteran presence and some power.

The Pirates did already make a trade this offseason, as they sent right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and prospects in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso on Dec. 4.

Ryan O'Hearn and His MLB Journey So Far

O'Hearn played for Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas and then for Sam Houston State, before the Kansas City Royals took him in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He eventually made it up to the Royals in 2018 and spent five seasons with the team through the 2022 campaign.

O'Hearn struggled from the plate during his time with Kansas City and only played more than 100 games once in 2019. He finished his time with a slash line of .219/.293/.390 for an OPS of .683 in 342 games, 210 hits, 40 doubles, five triples, 38 home runs, 131 RBIs and 98 walks to 287 strikeouts.

The Royals traded O'Hearn to the Orioles on Jan. 5, 2023, where he had his breakout season. O'Hearn slashed .289/.322/.480 for an OPS of .801 in 112 games, with 100 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 60 RBIs and 15 walks to 82 strikeouts.

He played 142 games for the Orioles in the 2024 campaign and his numbers dropped a little, slashing .264/.334/.427 for an OPS of .761, but still maintaining a strong season.

O'Hearn had a great start to 2025 for the Orioles, where he slashed .283/.374/.463 for an OPS of .837 in 94 games, with 88 hits, 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 43 RBIs and 42 walks to 63 strikeouts.

His play earned him his first All-Star nod and the Orioles traded him soon after in a big trade at the deadline with the Padres, involving eight total players.

O'Hearn didn't have as successful a tenure with the Padres, slashing .276/.350/.387 for an OPS of .736 in 50 games and just four home runs and six doubles, but still ended up making the playoffs, where they lost in the NL Wild Card to the Chicago Cubs.

