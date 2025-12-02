Pirates Infielder Playing in Dominican Winter League After Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got some good news on an infielder who missed most of the season with an injury, as he's back playing this winter.

Enmanuel Valdez Playing in Dominican Winter League

Pirates infielder Enmanuel Valdez recently started play with Estrellas Orientales on Nov. 28, a team in the Dominican Winter League.

He has just one hit in his first three games, but it was a crucial one, a grand slam off of Leones del Escogido right-handed pitcher Jimmy Cordero, sending a 97.5 four-seam fastball 102.2 mph, 396 feet with a 27.7 launch angle.

That grand slam was a part of a five-run top of the ninth inning, which gave Estrellas Orientales a 6-5 win over Leones del Escogido on the road.

Valdez First Season with the Pirates and Long-Term Injury

Valdez joined the Pirates on Dec. 15, 2024 in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky, who the Pirates took in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of James Madison.

The Pirates recalled Valdez on March 28 from Triple-A Indianapolis, ahead of the second game of the season, taking the place of second baseman Nick Gonzales, who suffered a displaced left ankle fracture on Opening Day.

Valdez spent most of his time at first base for the Pirates, with both Endy Rodríguez and Spencer Horwitz dealing with injuries.

He started 22 games at first base, while starting just three times at second base, all coming during a road series vs. the Cincinnati Reds, April 11-13, at Great American Ball Park.

Valdez slashed, .209/.294/.363 for an OPS of .657 in 31 games this season, with 19 hits in 91 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBIs and 11 walks to 16 strikeouts.

The Pirates placed Valdez on the 10-day Injured List back on May 9 with left shoulder inflammation, and then transferred him to the 60-day Injured List on May 14.

Valdez eventually underwent surgery on his left shoulder ahead of May 21, which kept him out the following six months, lining up with him joining the Estrellas Orientales.

What to Expect From the Dominican Winter League

The Dominican Winter League, or the Dominican Professional Baseball League or Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana (LIDOM), in Spanish, started its season on Oct. 15.

Six teams play in this league, including Leones del Escogido and Estrellas Orientales, plus Aguilas Cibaenas, Gigantes del Cibao, Tigers del Licey and Toros del Este.

All the teams play 50 games, which goes through to Dec. 23, with each team playing each other 10 times. The top four teams then play each other from the end of December through January, six times each for an 18-game schedule. The two best teams then play in a best of nine-series, with the first team to five games coming out as the Champion.

Tigers del Licey is the most successful team with 24 titles, but Leones del Escogido won it most recently last season.

Valdez is playing with former Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro and current Pirates minor league infielder Nelson Velázquez on Estrellas Orientales, as well as eight-time All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano, who turned 43 years old this season.

Estrellas Orientales, with a 15-18 record, are third in the standings, but will need to have a solid finish to make the playoffs.

