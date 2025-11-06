Pirates Unveil Details for 2026 PiratesFest
PITTSBURGH —The Pittsburgh Pirates will host their annual PiratesFest in 2026, giving fans a chance to interact with the team during the offseason.
Date, Times for 2026 PiratesFest
The 2026 PiratesFest takes place on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the David L. Lawerence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Admission is free for anyone interested in attending and fans can reserve their tickets at https://www.mlb.com/pirates/fans/piratesfest
PiratesFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with season ticket holders getting early entry at 9 a.m.
It is also just one day this year, compared to it normally taking place over two days on a weekend late in January.
What is PiratesFest?
PiratesFest is an event where the Pirates give fans a chance to have fun with the team, get acquainted with individuals in the organization and more.
Fans get to meet with Pirates players at the event, where they can secure autographs, take photos with them and talk with their favorite athletes. Pirates alumni of great teams in the past will also take part in the festivities.
There is also Q&A sessions for fans with the Pirates players and also management personnel as well.
PiratesFest also provides fun for people of all ages with interactive games and activities and provides exclusive memorabilia and merchandise for collectors and fans alike.
The event took place over two days last year, Jan. 18-19, with more condensed hours, due to potential conflicts with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Playoffs. This year, PiratesFest will just happen across the course of one day.
PiratesFest returned to David. L Lawrence Convention Center in 2024, marking a five-year absence. It generally takes place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, but did take place at PNC Park in 2017 and in 2020.
2025 PiratesFest Sees Ridiculous Mistake, Tensions Rise
The most recent iteration of PiratesFest back in January saw fans frustration throughout the event, but most specificially during the Q&A session with Pirates president Travis Williams.
Pirates fans chanted, "Sell the Team", directed at owner Bob Nutting, who didn't attend the event. Williams tried his best to calm the angry crowd, reminding them of the desire for winning baseball.
Those "Sell the Team" chants continued throughout the season, as the Pirates finished 71-91 overall, marking their 10th straight season missing the playoffs and seventh consecutive losing season.
The Pirates also misspelled Andrew McCutchen on a placard, with "McCutcen" and also reportedly sold soda past its expiration date during the event.
This year's edition of PiratesFest will likely see fans showing their frustration towards the front office and management, but the promise of a strong pitching staff next season may temper that anger, ever so slightly, with the likes of Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates