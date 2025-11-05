Pirates Place Relief Pitcher on Waivers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a few roster moves, including placing a relief pitcher on waivers.
Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates placed right-handed relief pitcher Jack Little on waivers. They also placed both outfielder Ji Hwan Bae and infielder Liover Peguero on waivers as well.
What This Move Means for the Pirates
The Pirates had 43 players on their 40 man-roster, with five players on the 60-day injured list, who normally don't count towards that 40-man limit.
Pittsburgh, like all other MLB teams, has to place their injured players on the 40-man roster ahead of the deadline on Nov. 6, which meant they had to make three cuts.
Those players now go on waivers, giving the other 29 MLB teams a chance to claim them. If they go unclaimed, the Pirates will outright them to the minors, where they'll likely elect free agency.
Jack Little and His Short Time With the Pirates
The Pirates claimed Little off of waivers on Aug. 6 and then optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Little spent the final two months at Triple-A, posting a 2-1 record over 14 relief appearances, a 2.79 ERA over 19.1 innings pitched, 14 strikeouts to three walks, a .230 opposing batting average and a 1.03 WHIP.
Little's Tenure With the Dodgers
Little made two appearances at the MLB level with the Dodgers in 2025, the first of his career.
The Dodgers selected his contract on June 19 from Triple-A Oklahoma City and he pitched that day against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
Little struggled in his MLB debut, giving up four hits, one walk, hit a batter and two earned runs over two innings pitched in the 5-3 defeat.
The Dodgers then optioned him back to Oklahoma City before recalling him on July 5, where he made his second appearance against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.
Little had a much better outing, throwing a scoreless inning and posting a strikeout in the 6-4 defeat.
The Dodgers then optioned him back to Triple-A again and designated him for assignment on Aug. 4, allowing the Pirates to claim him off waivers.
Little pitched for Stanford from 2017-19 and dominated as a sophomore, with a 0.60 ERA over 25 appearances and 45.1 innings pitched, 16 saves and 58 strikeouts to eight walks, earning First Team All-American honors.
The Dodgers took Little in the fifth round with the 161st overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made 11 starts in 2019, with a 3.27 ERA over 22.0 innings pitched.
Little didn't pitch in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the minor league season, but came back in 2021 with High-A Great Lakes.
He didn't pitch in the 2022 season, but returned in 2023 with Double-A Tulsa, pitched with Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 2024 and then solely with Oklahoma City in 2025.
Little made 36 appearances for Oklahoma City in 2025, with a 5-4 record, a 4.64 ERA over 42.2 innings pitched, 13 saves over 16 opportunities, 39 strikeouts to 19 walks, a .242 opposing batting average and a 1.36 WHIP.
