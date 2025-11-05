Pirates Prospect Duo Featuring in Home Run Derby
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have two great power-hitting prospects, who have a great chance to show their talents in the near future.
The Arizona Fall League announced its participants for their Home Run Derby and named both Salt River Rafters players in outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez and designated hitter/first baseman Tony Blanco Jr. amongst the eight participants.
What is the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby?
The Arizona Fall League Derby features the best home run hitters in the league and takes place on Nov. 8 at 8:30 p.m. (ET) in Mesa.
At least one player from each of the six teams will have a spot, then two more players to make it an eight-person competition.
All players have a 90-second preliminary round, with any home run hit over 425 feet counting for double. All points from this round carry over into the first round, with home runs counting for one point.
The first round sees four teams of two for the eight participants, with Valdez and Blanco on the same team. Each two-person team competes in two head-to-head matchups apiece and the winners of the first round face each other in the second round. Every player gets seven outs to hit as many home runs as they can.
The final round sees the two players on the same team face off against each other for the Championship. Each player gets nine total swings, altering every three swings.
Esmerlyn Valdez Continues Great 2025 Into Arizona Fall League
Valdez has been one of the best hitters in the Arizona Fall League so far, slashing .392/.534/.922 for an OPS of 1.456 in 17 games, with 20 hits in 51 at-bats, 18 runs scored, three doubles, eight home runs, 26 RBIs and 18 walks to 12 strikeouts.
He leads the Arizona Fall League in home runs, with four players tied in second place with four home runs, just half of his total.
Valdez excelled in 2025 at both High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, moving up the rankings to 15th in the Pirates farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.
He hit 20 home runs with Greensboro, which led the South Atlantic League at the time of his promotion to Altoona on July 1, where he hit six more home runs, finishing with 26 total this past season.
Valdez earned a spot at the Futures Game, featuring the best prospect in baseball, representing the Pirates along with star Konnor Griffin.
He also earned South Atlantic League MVP for his time in Greensboro and the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, given to the best minor league power hitter in the Pirates farm system.
Tony Blanco Jr. Displays Incredible Power This Season
Pirates fans didn't get to see much of Blanco in 2025, as he dealt with a leg injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list on March 24. He eventually started his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates on July 12 and made his debut with Bradenton on July 19.
Blanco hit seven home runs in 28 games with Single-A Bradenton, using his 6-foot-7 and 243 pounds frame to crush baseballs.
He hit his first home run of the season with Single-A Bradenton, 118.9 mph and 425 feet on July 30, then broke the record on Aug. 2, sending a three-run walk-off home run 119.8 mph and 450 feet, thehardest-hit home run in the minor leagues in 2025.
Blanco has kept showing his impressive power in the Arizona Fall League, giving him a shot for the Home Run Derby crown.
He hit a slider outside and away from Surprise Saguaros right-handed pitcher Rorik Maltrud, sending it 112.2 mph and an astounding 464 feet with a launch angle of 30 degrees, marking a three-run home run on Oct. 16.
Blanco also hit a double off of right-handed pitcher Peoria Javelinas right-handed pitcher Maikel Miralles in the bottom of the fourth inning in an 11-4 loss on Oct. 17, that reached 120.4 mph on exit velocity.
That is the hardest ball hit in the Arizona Fall League this season, and the second hardest ball hit this season according to Statcast, which includes the MLB, Triple-A, the Florida State League and the Arizona Fall League.
Only one player who hit a baseball harder in 2025 and that is none other than Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz.
Cruz crushed a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball down the middle of the plate from Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson, hitting it 122.9 mph and 432 feet over the right field wall at PNC Park and into the Allegheny river for a solo home run on May 25.
That 122.9 mph served as the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, since 2015, and broke his previous record, which was 122.4 mph that he hit off of a slider from Atlanta Braves starting right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright on Aug. 24, 2022.
Blanco has two home runs so far in the Arizona Fall League, but a Home Run Derby will give him a chance to really show how hard he can hit a baseball.
