Pirates Made Right Decision on Recent Waiver Moves
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had to make decisions before finalizing their 40-man roster, which saw difficult choices, but ultimately, the correct ones.
The Pirates, like every other MLB team, had to get their 40-man roster to just 40 players, which includes those dealing with long-term injuries.
Players on the 60-day injured list during the season don't count towards the 40-man roster, but they will on the deadline on Nov. 6.
What Moves Did the Pirates Make for the 40-Man Roster Deadline
The Pirates have five players on the 60-day injured list, which includes right-handed pitchers in Dugan Darnell and Jared Jones, infielder Enmanuel Valdez, outfielder Ronny Simon and catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez.
Pittsburgh, who was at 43 players on the 40-man roster, placed three players on waivers to get down to the 40-player limit, which included right-handed pitcher Jack Little, infielder Liover Peguero and outfielder Ji Hwan Bae.
The other 29 MLB teams can claim them off waivers, but if they don't, the Pirates will outright them to the minor league, where they'll most likely elect free agency.
Why These Moves Make Sense for the Pirates
Pirates fans and players alike love Peguero, but his time at the MLB level didn't show much promise.
He slashed .227/.278/.368 for an OPS of .646 in 96 games with the Pirates, posting 66 hits, six doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts and 18 walks to 97 strikeouts.
The Pirates, who struggled massively from the plate in 2025, didn't get much from Peguero this season, as he slashed .200/.273/.363 for an OPS of .635 in 33 games, with 16 hits in 80 at-bats, a double, four home runs, eight RBIs and six walks to 25 strikeouts.
There was high hope for Peguero, who was once a high-valued prospect in the Pirates system, and a player they got in the trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Starling Marte, but he never reached his full potential with the franchise.
Unlike Peguero, many Pirates fans won't miss Bae departing from the team, as he finished with just one hit in 20 at-bats this season, a 0.50 batting average.
Bae spent most of the 2023 season with the Pirates, slashing .231/.296/.311 for an OPS of .607 in 111 games, with 77 hits in 334 at-bats, 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 32 RBIs, 30 walks to 92 strikeouts and 24 stolen bases on 33 attempts.
He played in 163 games for the Pirates since making his debut on Sept. 23, 2022, slashing .223/.294/.293 for an OPS of .587, as he struggled giving the Pirates any serious hitting help.
The Pirates picked Little off of waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 6, but he never played for them, spending the rest of his season with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Other Important Roster Decision Dates for the Pirates
Nov.6 also marks the first day for free agency, with the Pirates having two important free agents in designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and outfielder Tommy Pham.
The Pirates must decide if they bring back McCutchen for a fourth straight season as is 39 years old, as well as Pham, who turns 37 and was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award in left field.
Pittsburgh must also have their final 40-man roster by Nov. 18, where they'll try and protect players available for the Rule 5 Draft. The most important name for the Pirates is rising prospect Esmerlyn Valdez, who had an incredible 2025 campaign.
Nov. 21 is the non-tender deadline, where the Pirates will decide whether they tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players and pre-arbitration eligible players. Those that don't get contracts become free agents.
The Pirates also have the Draft Lottery on Dec. 9 and the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10, which coincide with the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 7-10.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates