Pirates Urged To Sign 30 Million Dollar Bat

In a world where the Pittsburgh Pirates have already made quite a few additions, they've been urged to make another.

35-year-old free agent Marcell Ozuna is fresh off a six year stint in Atlanta. Now, the longtime designated hitter is looking for a new home.

With a projected contract in the two-year, $30 million range, the Pirates have been urged by ESPN's Bradford Doolittle to go out and get him.

The addition of Ozuna would certainly move around some pieces as many believed they brought in Ryan O'Hearn to be the everyday designated hitter. Ultimately, they'd have to decide if Ozuna is truly worth it or not.

Doolittle On Pirates Being One Bat Away

Sep 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrate after a victory over the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"With the additions, the offense is better, but it's not there yet," Doolittle said . "The biggest need is for a power bat, a need shared by a number of teams as you've read by now. It's tricky to make it work from a positional standpoint, but from a pure offensive perspective, Ozuna would be perfect."

The righty is a three-time All Star, most recently in 2024 which ended a seven year layoff. He had an extremely productive 2020 season and for what it's worth, won a Gold Glove in 2017.

That said, Ozuna has been the Braves everyday DH these past three seasons. Pittsburgh could absolutely put O'Hearn in the outfield, but that's not exactly what they brought him in to do. At the end of the day, them adding Ozuna would all but seal O'Hearn's fate.

Is Marcell Ozuna Needed With Ryan O'Hearn?

Sep 1, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a single during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Brandon Lowe was acquired in a three-team trade to strengthen their infield while the likes of Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon Garcia are prime outfield candidates. It doesn't seem like moving O'Hearn to the outfield would be ideal, so then what's the point of bringing in Ozuna?

Doolittle's suggestion holds some merit as Ozuna put up all around solid numbers in 2023-24. He saw a bit of a dip in his production last year, but that doesn't mean the Pirates should rule him out completely.

Everyone knows Pittsburgh needs as many bats as possible, and ultimately they could figure out the rest later. There has to be a way they can fit everyone into their lineup, but they also have to be mindful of how much Ozuna is going to cost. He's quite a bit older than O'Hearn and will be more money to do something that O'Hearn is completely capable of doing himself.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!