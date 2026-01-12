Pirates Named Fit for Top Free Agent Catcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some big-time moves this offseason, as they try and improve their lineup for 2026.

The Pirates added Brandon Lowe , who led all second basemen with 31 home runs in 2025, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, that also included outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery .

They also signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, which became official on Jan. 8, providing Pittsburgh with a versatile, left-handed slugger.

Pittsburgh traded with the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García , who is a future power bat and someone that could feature for the team next season.

The Pirates can still make some more moves, including one that will improve their hitting and pitching.

Pirates Named Top Fit for J.T. Realmuto

David Schoenfield of ESPN looked at free agent J.T. Realmuto and where he might fit at next season, if the Philadelphia Phillies don't re-sign him.

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) hits a two RBI triple in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Schoefield named the Pirates, the Rays, the Miami Marlins and also a reunion with the Phillies as the best fits for Realmuto.

He noted that the Pirates had the second-worst slash line from the catcher position in 2025 at .210/.297/.309, just ahead of the Rays and behind the Marlins for the bottom three teams.

The Pirates return Henry Davis, Joey Bart, plus rookie Rafael Flores as their catchers for next season, so an upgrade at catcher makes sense.

What the Pirates Would Get in Realmuto

The Pirates have options at catcher, but Realmuto would be far and away the best player if they added him this offseason.

Realmuto is a 12-year MLB veteran who turns 35 next season and has excelled both at and behind the plate.

He is a three-time All-Star (2018, 2019, 2022), two-time All-MLB First Team honoree and Gold Glove Award winner in 2019 and 2022, plus a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2018, 2019, 2022).

Realmuto has hit above .250 in every single season in his career, aside from his rookie year in 2014.

Season (Games) Batting Average 2014 (11) .241 2015 (126) .259 2016 (137) .303 2017 (141) .278 2018 (125) .277 2019 (145) .275 2020 (47) .266 2021 (134) .263 2022 (139) .276 2023 (135) .252 2024 (99) .266 2025 (134) .257

He also led the Phillies' pitching staff to a great season, with the third most strikeouts (1,471), sixth most shutouts (14), eighth best ERA (3.79) and the 10th best WHIP (1.23).

Realmuto has also worked with some of the best pitchers in baseball with the Phillies, including National League Cy Young Award finalist in left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and All-Star Zack Wheeler.

Will the Pirates Sign Realmuto?

The Pirates could surely benefit from signing Realmuto, who would easily be an upgrade over what they currently have at catcher.

Pittsburgh has also reportedly had interest in Realmuto this offseason, so it isn't too far-fetched to see him end up on the other side of the state in 2026.

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) walks to the dugout prior to game two of the NLDS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Pirates have other areas of their team they are more interested in improving, if they do make more additions this offseason.

Pirates general manager spoke after the O'Hearn signing and said that they want to get an infielder on the left side, most likely a third baseman or a shortstop, plus additions to their pitching staff and maybe outfield as well.

Realmuto has a market value of two years, $25.9 million, according to Spotrac , which would add almost $13 million to the payroll for the Pirates.

The Pirates are already at $90-$95 million on payroll and the additions they make will likely come in those areas that they need more than catcher.

It's unlikely that the Pirates actually get Realmuto, but he surely would make them a much better outfit, especially as they try and end their decade-long absence from the postseason.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!