PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are amongst the lowest spenders in MLB, but there's a way they can find themselves in a better position next season.

The MLBPA (players' union) came together with the owners to agree to share local television media revenue evenly across all 30 teams on Nov. 23, modifying their original revenue-sharing model.

Both sides are making proposals for what they want to see in the next collective bargaining agreement, and this is at least one thing they agree on.

It's a long road to a new CBA, but if this gets put in it, the Pirates would benefit greatly from it.

Understanding Media Revenue Sharing in MLB

Media revenue sharing is not equal under the current model for MLB teams, with some ballclubs making far more than others.

Teams pool 48% of their revenue from their local broadcast, while keeping 52% of it, which still leaves the highest earners with far more money, even after the revenue sharing.

It's a big discrepancy between big-market and small-market teams, with the former making far more money than the latter, and it serves as a big benefit.

The Pirates made $33 million in local television revenue from SportsNet Pittsburgh in 2025, a drop from the $60 million they made with AT&T SportsNet in previous years.

May 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) gets a post-game water bath as he is interviewed by SportsNet Pittsburgh sideline reporter Hannah Mears following the team’s 1-0 win against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was $300 million less than what the Los Angeles Dodgers made in 2025 ($334 million), who also get to keep more money from their television deal due to a bankruptcy settlement in 2011, where MLB agreed to lock in a fair market value for their rights.

That massive difference gives a huge advantage for a big-market team over a small-market team, especially when other forms of revenue between the two teams are already so different in stature.

This new agreement makes it an even playing field when it comes to local media revenue sharing, which would benefit small-market teams like the Pirates, and also other teams that lost their regional sports network (RSN) over the last few years.

Are There Any Major Obstacles?

The biggest challenge for this being implemented is simply that the owners will do this under a salary cap and the MLBPA is vehemently against that.

Local media revenue sharing is seen as one way for the owners to bring on that salary cap, as MLB is the only major North American professional league without one, as NBA, NFL and NHL all have one.

The owners are using this as a way to end local blackouts by creating one hub for all the local broadcasts of games, allowing fans to watch them without restriction across the country.

A salary cap isn't needed for blackouts to end, as the league could've made less money by signing less exclusive deals to avoid having blackouts.

Regardless of how it gets done, the owners' insistence on a salary cap means that the MLBPA will continue rejecting proposals and showing how they can find ways to level the playing field without compromising.

The current CBA expires on Dec. 1, or Dec. 2 at midnight, and it's almost certain the owners will lock out the players.

When a new CBA is ratified, having local media revenue sharing be equal would be massive for MLB and teams like the Pirates, who have had a huge disadvantage in that area.