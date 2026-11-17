Pirates' Brandon Lowe Makes Qualifying Offer Decision
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have re-signing Brandon Lowe as their top priority this offseason, as they try to build the best roster for 2027.
Their first step towards doing that failed, as Lowe formally declined the qualifying offer the Pirates extended to him for next year ahead of the 4:00 p.m. deadline on Nov. 17, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Lowe would've re-signed with the Pirates for $23.15 million for the 2027 season, then had another shot at free agency after next season.
He is still a free agent, and the Pirates can still go after their best hitter in 2026, but will have to fend off strong competition for him.
Why Lowe Likely Turned Down Qualifying Offer
The $23.15 million is a predetermined rate of the mean of the top 125 highest-paid players in baseball, and would've been the highest salary in Pirates history.
It also would've been far higher than what Lowe made last season, $11.5 million on the second club option on his six-year, $24 million contract extension he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019.
While the money would've been great for next season, Lowe is looking for a bigger, longer contract than just a one-year deal.
Lowe turns 33 next July and this is likely the last time he can get that big contract in his MLB career.
He is coming off an incredible season, where he was both a Silver Slugger Award and Gold Glove Award finalist in the National League.
Lowe continued to show that he is the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball, while completely subverting expectations defensively, going from a poor fielder to one of the top at his position.
A left-handed power bat and a great defender combined make for a top free agent target that teams across MLB will be looking to sign.
Lowe is also a leader in the clubhouse and does great work off the field in the community, making him a great representative for any ballclub.
What is Next for Pirates and Lowe
Lowe is still a free agent and the Pirates will have the opportunity to sign him to a longer deal.
They'll have to fight off tough competition from bigger markets, especially in the American League East Division, where Lowe played most of his career with the Rays and faced the likes of the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
One interesting change this offseason is that the owners will almost certainly lock out the players when the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires on Dec. 1.
This means that teams can't make any more moves after this point, which includes free agent signings and trades.
Lowe will likely try to sign by the end of November, as the uncertainty of the lockout is not something a player wants to wait for to sign their next deal.
MLB teams committed $2 billion in free agent deals before the 2021 lockout started at the same time, so teams will be spending heavily on their rosters around that time.
The Pirates have to decide how far they're willing to go to bring Lowe back, and if they don't, how they proceed with making their roster better without him.
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.