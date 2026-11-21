PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had to make decisions ahead of the non-tender deadline, and decided that they were moving on from one relief pitcher.

The Pirates non-tendered right-handed relief pitcher Noah Murdock ahead of the 5:00 p.m. deadline on Nov. 20, making him a free agent.

Pittsburgh had to tender contracts to all pre-arbitration-eligible and arbitration-eligible players by the deadline, and of the 35 eligible players, Murdock was the only one they did not tender.

The Pirates' 40-man roster now sits at 39, giving them one open spot without having to place a player on waivers.

Why Pirates Likely Non-Tendered Murdock

The Pirates weren't committing much money to Murdock, as he is pre-arbitration and would cost just MLB's minimum salary.

MLB doesn't have a minimum salary for 2027 due to the lack of a new collective bargaining agreement ( CBA ), but it was $780,000 in 2026.

The Pirates non-tendered Murdock because they probably don't see him as a big part of their bullpen for next season.

Pittsburgh already has the likes of middle relievers in Lake Bachar, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez, setup man Luke Weaver and closer Mason Montgomery , plus other options like left-handed relievers in Brandon Eisert and Evan Sisk and rookies in Hunter Barco, Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly.

Murdock only pitched in three games for the Pirates in 2026, so they likely want to see someone else on the 40-man roster that will make a bigger impact next season.

Mar 6, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Noah Murdock (58) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next for Murdock and Pirates

While the Pirates non-tendered Murdock, that doesn't mean that he can't still make an impact with the team next season.

The Pirates will need to sign Murdock to a minor-league contract and will likely then invite him to Spring Training.

Pittsburgh did this with outfielder Ronny Simon , whom they designated for assignment ahead of the 2025 non-tender deadline, but signed him to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training later that offseason.

Simon made the most of that chance by dominating with Triple-A Indianapolis, then coming to the Pirates and playing 21 games in August and September.

Murdock was solid in his three appearances for the Pirates, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings, with three innings coming in the four-game series vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 30-Aug. 2.

MLB teams are always in need of pitching across a 162-game season, so Murdock could still play a role for the Pirates in 2027.