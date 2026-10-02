One Pirates Pitching Prospect That Should Break Through in 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few strong options in their farm system, but one pitcher could make an impact in 2027.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Wietgrefe made strides in 2026 and has put himself in a good position to make the Pirates' roster at some point next season.

Wietgrefe ended his year at Double-A Altoona, and if he can impress early on in 2027, he's got a shot at making his MLB debut.

It's been quit the rise for Wietgrefe, who the Pirates may rely on as a southpaw option going into next year.

What's There to Like About Connor Wietgrefe

Wietgrefe is the Pirates' next southpaw prospect who will make his debut if he can get close to the major leagues.

He is older, turning 25 years old next June, and has shown the maturity necessary to make a quick jump to the Pirates in 2027.

Wietgrefe possesses an arsenal that gets him out of innings quickly, walks little and induces weak contact.

He employs a four-seam fastball, slider and cutter combo, plus a changeup and sinker as well, giving him options for how he attacks hitters.

Wietgrefe doesn't overpower hitters, with a 91.3 mph fastball and a 90.6 mph sinker, but overcomes that with good command, pitch location, and a lower arm slot/ extension , deceiving hitters with his delivery.

He posted a 7.8% walk rate and a 2.87 BB/9 with Triple-A Indianapolis, with his walk rate in the 76th percentile.

Wietgrefe also was in the 97th percentile for his .277 weighted on-base average and a .276 expected weighted on-base average.

One of the advantages Wietgrefe has is that the Pirates don't really have a left-handed starting pitcher option coming through the farm system .

Wietgrefe led all Pirates minor leaguers with 151.0 innings pitched, 27 more innings than the next pitcher.

He had nine starts of six innings pitched or more with Indianapolis, making 15 starts total at the level in 2026.

If Wietgrefe can continue developing his arsenal, produce more long, effective starts, and keep his ERA down, the Pirates should give him a look next season.

Wietgrefe Background

The Pirates took Wietgrefe in the seventh round in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Minnesota, signing him for a little underslot at $247,500.

Wietgrefe excelled with the Golden Gophers as a junior in 2024, posting an 8-4 record in 13 starts and 15 games played, a 2.77 ERA over 78 innings pitched and 74 strikeouts to 26 walks.

Nov 17, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of the Minnesota Golden Gophers logo on before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

He started four games with Single-A Bradenton in 2024 and then spent almost all of 2025 with High-A Greensboro, putting up a 6-4 record in 24 starts, a 3.17 ERA over 108.0 innings pitched, 93 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .223 BAA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Wietgrefe began 2026 with Double-A Altoona, and posted a 4-1 record in 13 starts and 14 games, a 3.51 ERA over 66.2 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .243 BAA and a 1.28 WHIP.

He got even better following his promotion to Indianapolis on June 25, with a 6-5 record in 15 starts, a 3.08 ERA over 84.2 innings pitched, 65 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .224 BAA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Wietgrefe had two incredible starts, allowing one hit over eight innings and six strikeouts against Toledo (Detroit Tigers) on July 12 and then throwing six no-hit innings against Gwinnett (Atlanta Braves) on Sept. 17, his final start of the season.

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