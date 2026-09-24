Pirates Send Promising Rookie Pitcher Down to Minor Leagues

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few games remaining in 2026, but one of their rookie pitchers won't feature for them again.

The Pirates announced that they optioned right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis to the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Pirates ahead of their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Sept. 24.

Pittsburgh recalled left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk from Triple-A Indianapolis as the corresponding move, and he will stay with the team through the last four games, with the final series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sept. 25-27.

Curtis ends his rookie season with the Pirates, but one that shows promise for next season.

How Curtis Performed for the Pirates in 2026

Curtis pitched in six games for the Pirates this season, posting a 2-0 record, a 4.71 ERA over 21.0 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .205 BAA and a 1.29 WHIP.

His MLB debut was special, five scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and two walks, while posting five strikeouts against the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on July 18.

Jul 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Khristian Curtis (64) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates sent Curtis back down to Triple-A before bringing him back in late August, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 23, issuing just one walk.

Curtis returned to the Pirates on Sept. 3 and held a spot on the major league roster for three weeks.

He threw three innings each against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Sept. 3 and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 11, 3.1 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 17 and 3.2 innings against the Cardinals on Sept. 23.

Curtis had his roughest outing against the Cubs, allowing six runs and a two-run home run in the 12-2 loss.

He posted a 7.62 ERA over 13.0 innings pitched in September, with nine walks to eight strikeouts, a .265 BAA and a 1.69 WHIP.

Curtis Looking Forward to 2027

The Pirates took Curtis in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Arizona State and he's finally made it to the major leagues.

Curtis started 2026 with Double-A Altoona, 12 starts, and also pitched for Indianapolis, five starts in 10 games, before making six outings for the Pirates.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Khristian Curtis (64) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a long journey for Curtis, but he was proud of pitching for the Pirates this season and vowed to improve after a tough September.

"It’s been a great opportunity," Curtis said on his time with the Pirates. "I’m very blessed to get another opportunity here in the big leagues. Just trying to take it day by day.

"Today left a bad taste in my mouth; what I left out there. Knew that it could have been a lot different. Just have to take it with a grain of salt, move on. The next opportunity you get is the most important one. Just keep going out there and try to get better every day."

The Pirates won't play in the postseason this year, but the group, which is set to return almost everyone, is optimistic that they can make a better run in 2027.

Curtis will compete for innings on a strong pitching staff and could fill the long-reliever role and even make some starts next season, but he'll have to prove he's ready for that too.

"I want to pitch meaningful innings next year, too," Curtis said. "I want to contribute. Obviously, the postseason is where we want to be, to keep playing. Getting the opportunity to be up here and throw some meaningful innings this year has been awesome. Looking forward to some more"

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