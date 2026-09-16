Pirates' Reliever Stepping Up When Needed Most

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates' bullpen has been a revolving door all summer, but one arm has quietly emerged as a stabilizing force this month.

Left-hander Brandon Eisert, in his second stint with the Pirates in September, has seized his latest opportunity with a stretch of dominance that has kept them in games during a fading playoff push.

Eisert was excellent against the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener at PNC Park on Sept. 15, worked 2 1/3 innings of no-hit relief and keeping the Pirates in it before they ended up losing 5-1.

The loss was unfortunate, but Eisert is showing he wants that spot on the Pirates' roster going into next season.

Eisert Filling in for Recent Injuries

Eisert's latest promotion came with injuries that decimated the Pirates' relief corps and forced them to turn elsewhere.

The team acquired Kirby Yates from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline to bolster the back end of the bullpen, but the veteran right-hander went on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement on Sept. 3, retroactive to Aug. 31 .

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Kirby Yates (54) throws in relief against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also recalled Eisert on Sept. 8, when they placed right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson on the 15-day injured list with right hip impingement.

Eisert has taken advantage, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings in four appearances this month.

If you lengthen that time span to include Eisert's previous stint with the Pirates in July, he has thrown 8 1/3 scoreless innings; the reliever threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings on July 28.

He has surrendered just one hit while striking out seven, a stretch that stands in stark contrast to his uneven summer.

A Rough Start for Eisert with the Pirates

The Pirates acquired Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzalez in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on July 10, but the southpaw struggled early on.

Eisert posted a 7.71 ERA over seven innings in his seven appearances for the Pirates in July, and also posted a 5.73 ERA in June with the White Sox.

Jun 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Brandon Eisert (53) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eisert found success at Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 2.08 ERA over 10 appearances and 13 innings pitched, and he's continued that with the Pirates.

His performance for the Pirates was so clutch because it came in a bullpen game , and he got seven big outs.

It was the kind of outing that has become increasingly common for the 28-year-old lefty.

Eisert got revenge on the White Sox at Rate Field on Sept. 9, throwing another 2 1/3 scoreless innings, with no hits, five strikeouts and stranded two inherited runners in the eventual 4-2 victory.

One Big Reason For Eisert's Success

The success starts with his extension. Eisert's 7.2-foot extension ranks in the 95th percentile of all pitchers, a trait that makes his fastball play well above its pedestrian 90.1 mph average velocity.

That extension effectively shortens the distance between his release point and the plate, giving hitters less time to react. Opponents have hit just .211 against his fastball this season.

Jun 29, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Brandon Eisert (53) pitches in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eisert's pitch mix remains relatively balanced. He throws his fastball 39% of the time, a slider 35%, a changeup 19%, and a sinker 7%.

The combination has helped him miss bats at a rate that belies his modest velocity. Earlier this season, he ranked in the 80th percentile in strikeout rate and the 88th percentile in whiff rate.

Eisert Fighting For Place in 2027

This September audition carries weight beyond the standings. With Yates' future uncertain and Pittsburgh's bullpen roles unsettled, Eisert is effectively trying out for a permanent spot in next season's relief corps. Every clean inning is an argument for his inclusion.

For a Pirates team clinging to slim playoff hopes, Eisert has done more than audition; he has kept Pittsburgh in games, providing the multi-inning reliability managers covet this time of the year.

Aug 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (12) walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eisert also provides the Pirates a southpaw with a unique arm slot and a different look to their bullpen.

Whether the postseason remains within reach or not, Eisert has made a compelling case that he belongs with the Pirates next season.

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