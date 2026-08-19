Oneil Cruz Makes Immediate Impact for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed a big hit against the Detroit Tigers and Oneil Cruz came through in the best way he could.

Cruz hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead in the eventual 4-1 win over the Tigers at PNC Park on Aug. 18.

This game marked the first for Cruz in more than two months, 72 days to be exact, and that hit was a huge reason why the Pirates got a much-needed win.

It's been a rough time for the Pirates' center fielder, but he showed vs. the Tigers that he's still got what makes him one of the most exciting players in all of baseball.

Cruz Gives Pirates Incredible Power Again

The Pirates have been a great hitting team this season and they've hit for power as well, but there's no more impressive power hitter on the team than Cruz.

He had hit 14 home runs this season and was on pace for 35 home runs before his fractured left hand, on track for the best year of his career.

Aug 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz has the highest average exit velocity (96.0 mph) in all of baseball and is second only to Chicago White Sox All-Star Munetaka Murakami with a 59.2% hard-hit rate.

He displayed this in his home run, which came off of Tigers right-handed starting pitcher Keider Montero, as he took a knuckle curve down in the strike zone and sent it 107.7 mph off the bat and 422 feet to right-center field.

Cruz had to go down and it didn't even look like he got close to the power he could've generated, but he still managed to drive it out for a no-doubter.

“It felt good, definitely," Cruz said through interpreter Stephen Morales postgame. "I made good contact, hit that ball out front. It felt good but it felt better just to have the victory as a team and go ahead at that moment.”

Oneil Cruz homers in his first game off the IL! pic.twitter.com/a6MhgHEtlL — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2026

Home Run Makes Return Even Sweeter for Cruz

It wasn't the greatest of starts for Cruz in this game, as he worked a 3-0 count and then struck out on six pitches in the second inning.

Cruz's home run came in his second at-bat, as Montero hadn't given up a hit until that point, and that hit allowed the Pirates offense to really get going.

Aug 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) congratulates center fielder Oneil Cruz (right) crossing home plate after Cruz hit a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have missed that kind of swing in the lineup, which has struggled a bit in the second half of the season, and no one was more excited to see it than manager Don Kelly.

"Wow. Great to have him back," Kelly said postgame. "I thought he played great in center field too. He was aggressive going after that ball in right-center and the homer was a huge answer right there after they had just taken the lead 1-0."

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft had an incredible game himself, throwing eight innings and allowing just one run over 80 pitches, almost throwing his second straight complete game.

Ashcraft may not have gotten the win he deserved if not for Cruz and he wasn't the least bit surprised when he saw his teammate show off the power that he has, even in his first game back.

"That’s what we expect out of him," Ashcraft said on Cruz. "He’s been that type of player for a long time. That’s why he’s as highly touted as he is. He can change the game with one swing, one at-bat. It’s just good to have that threat back in the lineup and the comfort of knowing a one-run or two-run lead is never safe."

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