Pirates Power Separating Themselves From Rest of MLB

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled mightily last season with their lack of power, but they've completely turned it around this season.

The Pirates are one of the best home run hitting teams in baseball this season, with their 71 home runs sixth-most in the National League and 11th-most in baseball, which comes after they hit just 117 home runs in 2025, the least in MLB.

PIttsburgh showed this in their most recent win, 10-6 over the Houston Astros in the series opener at Daikin Park on June 2, where they hit three home runs in the victory.

It's been a major change for the Pirates and it's made them not just a great hitting team, but one that could push for a playoff spot.

What's Led to This Major Power Change for the Pirates

The Pirates have relied on their best power hitters to provide the bulk of their home runs, but they're also getting more home runs from their secondary and tertiary power hitters too.

Catcher Endy Rodríguez tied the game up for the Pirates with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning.

This marked his first home run of the season and first MLB home run since Sept. 22, 2023, 984 days prior, following two injury-riddled campaigns in 2024 and 2025.

Jun 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (13) hits a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It also comes after outfielder Jake Mangum and second baseman Nick Gonzales hit their first home runs of the season in the sweep of the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, May 29-31.

Gonzales ended the second-longest drought in baseball, 412 plate appearances between his last two home runs, while Mangum hit just his fourth MLB home run after three home runs last season.

The Pirates then saw their two best power hitters in center fielder Oneil Cruz and Brandon Lowe come through, each with a three-run home run.

Cruz hit his 112.9 mph and 419 feet, on a slider down and in the strike zone, giving the Pirates a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning then Lowe hit a slider further down and below the strike zone off the right field foul pole, making it a 9-4 Pirates lead in the top of the eighth inning.

Lowe joined the Pirates this offseason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and leads all second baseman with 15 home runs, which also leads the team and ranks tied for fourth in the NL and tied for 10th-most in baseball.

Cruz is having a resurgent season, with his 14 home runs tied for seventh-most in the NL and 15th-most in baseball.

The Pirates also signed Ryan O'Hearn as a free agent this offseason, and he's added eight home runs, while Spencer Horwitz has gotten going with seven home runs himself this year and Bryan Reynolds has added six.

Pittsburgh's five top home run hitters have accounted for 50 home runs, 70% of the home runs, and the 10 other home run hitters have added 20 home runs, 30% of the home runs this season.

It's a good balance, as the Pirates have a few top hitters they can rely on, while also having some other hitters added a home run or two at times.

Pirates Home Runs in 2026

Player Home Runs Brandon Lowe 15 Oneil Cruz 14 Ryan O'Hearn 8 Spencer Horwitz 7 Bryan Reynolds 6 Marcell Ozuna 5 Henry Davis/Konnor Griffin 4 Joey Bart/Esmerlyn Valdez 2 Nick Gonzales, Jake Mangum, Endy Rodríguez, Nick Yorke 1

Pirates A Different Team on Offense

The Pirates have hit home runs in nine straight games, their first such streak since Sept. 16-26, 2023, while also ranking second in baseball in home runs during this stretch.

While the power play is what's made the Pirates such a dangerous lineup, they also do just about everything pretty well.

Pirates NL/MLB Offensive Rankings in 2026

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Hits (539)/OBP (.343) 2nd/2nd Stolen Bases (61) 3rd/3rd Batting Average (.255) 3rd/4th OPS (.740) Tied 3rd/Tied 4th) Walks (242) (Tied-3rd/Tied-5th) RBI (297)/Runs (311) 4th/4th Slugging % (.402) 5th/8th Home Runs (71) 6th/11th

They've already scored 10 runs or more in a game six times, after only doing that seven times all of last season, and Cruz, Lowe and Reynolds are all on track to drive in 100+ RBI, which would make it the first time since 1930 the Pirates have had three players do that.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowe joined the Pirates to make them a winning ballclub and his play has certainly helped so far, but the play of everyone in the lineup is what's making this team's offensive production as impressive as it's been.

“Hitting’s contagious," Lowe said postgame. "No matter which way you put it. Whether it’s home run, singles, doubles or what not. When the bats are hot, I feel like everyone’s racing to the bat rack to get out there.”

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