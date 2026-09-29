Three Pirates Hitters Who Dominated in September

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates improved offensively in September, and had a few players that stepped up at the plate.

The Pirates hit .260/.335/.407 for an OPS of .742 in September, giving them the fifth-best batting average, sixth-best on-base percentage, 12th-best OPS and 15th-best slugging percentage.

Pittsburgh also finished 14-10 in the final month, giving them an 82-80 record, clinching their first winning season since 2018.

Three hitters in particular stepped up for the Pirates, who fell short of their ultimate goal of the postseason, but still can build upon it for 2027.

Brandon Lowe Goes Out With a Bang

The Pirates bringing Brandon Lowe back will be a big talking point all offseason, and especially with the way he hit in September.

Lowe batted .317/.398/.598 for an OPS of .995 in 22 games, with 26 hits in 82 at-bats, two doubles, seven home runs and 14 RBI.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates' second baseman hit five of his seven home runs in September in the final homestand, four in five games, showing the power the Pirates traded for last offseason.

His biggest home run was a go-ahead, two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on Sept. 19.

Lowe finished his season with 35 home runs, the most since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019, and was the Pirates' best hitter in 2026.

He's a free agent now, and the Pirates will face serious competition for his signature this offseason.

Oneil Cruz Gets Even Better Coming Back From Injury

There was concern that Oneil Cruz would struggle after he returned from his left hand fracture on Aug. 17, but the Pirates center fielder dispelled any doubt with how he finished the season.

Cruz hit .342/.429/.494 for an OPS of .922 in 22 games, with 27 hits in 79 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI and six stolen bases.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was one of the better hitters in baseball in September, with the ninth-best batting average and the 11th-best on-base percentage.

Cruz's best game came in the 13-12 win over the San Fransisco Giants at PNC Park on Sept. 1, with four hits and four RBI in six at-bats.

He also hit the hardest home run in baseball in 2026, 117.4 mph in the 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sept. 10.

Cruz finished his season with 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases, his third straight 20-20 season and second straight 20-30 season, putting him among just a few Pirates players to do that.

The Pirates should have one of the better players in baseball next season, as long as he can stay healthy.

Rafael Flores Jr. Makes Serious Case for 2027 Starting Catcher Role

The Pirates have looked for their next catcher that can produce offensively, and Rafael Flores Jr. showed he can do that with his performances in September.

Flores hit .313/.361/.537 for an OPS of .898, with 21 hits in 67 at-bats, three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a game winning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He had a 10-game hitting streak during the month, and had his first four-hit game in a 5-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 15.

His best hit was a two-run, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning against the Royals on Sept. 20, a day right after Lowe, giving the Pirates a 4-3 win.

Flores was also one of the better hitting catchers in baseball with the fourth-best batting average, fifth-best slugging percentage and OPS and sixth-best on-base percentage.

He still needs to improve from behind the plate, but Flores has shown that his bat is one the Pirates need in their lineup next season.

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