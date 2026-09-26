Paul Skenes Tired of Disappointing Pirates Seasons

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't finish the 2026 season with playoff baseball and it's a let down for every player, especially Paul Skenes.

The Pirates' starting pitcher, who ended his third MLB season, hasn't been a part of a postseason team yet, with the 2026 team eliminated a week ago.

Skenes and the Pirates did avoid a losing season , but the ace is done with coming up short and wants to be a part of a playoff squad, something he envisions in Pittsburgh.

"That's cool. We all wanted to play in October," Skenes said. "Like I said, I think our best baseball is ahead of us, I thought there was a lot of kind of unfortunate stuff that happened this year. Stuff that was just out of our control. Guys getting hurt and stuff like that. I think it'd be a different picture if stuff like that didn't happen. So it's tough.

"This is my third year, and every year, at the end, we’re talking about ‘What’s it going to look like for next year,’ and I’m tired of it. We are in a good position for next year, I know that, but it’s gonna be tough to think about that again for a whole offseason.”

Skenes Hoping For Better in 2027

The Pirates were competitive throughout the 2026 season and can clinch a winning season with a win in their final two games against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on either Sept. 26 or Sept. 27.

Pittsburgh last had a winning season in 2018, 82-79, and hasn't made the postseason since 2015, the second-longest streak in baseball to the Los Angeles Angels (2014).

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have had little success in recent history, with this just the fifth non-losing season in the past 34 years, with three postseason appearances from 2013-15 and a record 20 straight losing seasons from 1993-2012.

2026 was a much better season for the Pirates, who put together a roster that had postseason potential.

The Pirates had one of the best lineups in baseball before the All-Star break, with offseason additions in second baseman Brandon Lowe and slugger Ryan O'Hearn excelling, internal improvements from center fielder Oneil Cruz, left fielder Bryan Reynolds, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, catcher Endy Rodríguez and third baseman Nick Gonzales, plus breakout rookies in shortstop Konnor Griffin and right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez.

Pittsburgh fell short of their goal due to injuries to their best hitters, a bullpen that struggled and a starting rotation that was inconsistent.

The Pirates have a much better bullpen following the trade deadline and a starting rotation that should be in a better position next season, so there is reason for optimism that they can finally break through.

"I don't know, and that's going to be another off-season thing," Skenes said about what the Pirates need to do next season. "You know, I don't. I don't think there's anything that needs to be completely overhauled."

Skenes Faces Important Offseason

Skenes has a big offseason, himself, after falling short of his National League Cy Young Award season in 2025.

He posted a 10-11 record in 32 starts, a 3.82 ERA over 174.1. innings pitched, 200 strikeouts to 49 walks, a .227 BAA and a 1.12 WHIP.

Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skenes' ERA was almost twice what it was last season, although his expected ERA (3.28) was 10th-best in baseball.

There were some mechanical issues and a drop in velocity for Skenes this season, as well as an early start due to the World Baseball Classic , but with a full offseason ahead of him, he's confident he can fix those issues and help lead the Pirates back to the postseason in 2027.

“I think my best baseball is ahead of me, and I think our best baseball is ahead of us," Skenes said. "Got a long offseason and have the chance to sit down and look at all the stuff. It’s really easy to get emotional and kind of let emotions bleed into some stuff during the season. To be able to sit back and kinda look at the big picture rather than the day-to-day, short-term view of it that takes over in-season, that will be good.”

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