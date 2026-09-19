Pirates Eliminated From Postseason Contention

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made it their goal this past offseason to establish a winning culture, and it will take time before they fully achieve that.

The Pirates will not make the postseason in 2026, after being eliminated on Sept. 18 with eight games remaining, after the San Diego Padres defeated the Miami Marlins 8-2 at Petco Park.

San Diego's victory ensured that the Pirates won't get the third and final National League Wild Card spot and won't play any more games after their final series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sept. 25-27.

It marks the 11th straight season the Pirates won't make the playoffs, last doing so in 2015, marking the second-longest streak in MLB, with only the Los Angeles Angels having a longer streak, last making it in 2014.

Why the Pirates Are Officially Eliminated

The Pirates are 77-77, and the Padres are 85-69, so they could still finish with the same record, as the Pirates could win their last eight games and the Padres could lose their remaining contests.

San Diego and Pittsburgh also split the season series, 3-3, but their intradivision records differ, and San Diego holds the tiebreaker.

Aug 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Padres are 28-18 against their NL West foes, while the Pirates are 24-25 against the NL Central.

Pittsburgh has just three games left against the NL Central, the St. Louis Cardinals in the final series at PNC Park, Sept. 22-24, so they can't overtake San Diego.

The Pirates also have this same issue with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are 80-74, but are also 28-18 against the NL West, so they'd lose the tiebreaker to them too.

More Than a Decade of Futility for the Pirates

The Pirates have been one of the worst teams in baseball since 2016, with the fifth-worst record, with only the likes of the Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies putting up fewer wins.

Pittsburgh has had one winning season in that time, 82-79 in 2018, with a few collapses and some truly awful campaigns as well.

Aug 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) walks to the dugout after he was called out on strikes in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pirates Record Per Season (2016-26)

Year Record Win Percentage 2016 78-83 .484 2017 75-87 .463 2018 82-79 .509 2019 69-93 .426 2020 (COVID) 19-41 .317 2021 61-101 .377 2022 62-100 .383 2023 76-86 .469 2024 76-86 .469 2025 71-91 .438 2026 (Still in Progress) 77-77 .500

The Pirates went 4-24 out of the 2019 All-Star break and then fired both manager Clint Hurdle and general manager Neal Huntington in the offseason.

Ben Cherington took over as general manager and Derek Shelton as manager , as the Pirates finished with the worst record in baseball in 2020 and posted back-to-back 100-loss campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

The Pirates had great starts in 2023 and 2024, even having a 55-53 in the latter season, but in-season collapses ruined their chances.

Shelton lost his job in May 2025, after a 12-26 start. Don Kelly took over and is still in the role to this day, earning a contract extension after the season.

The Pirates were in the final Wild Card Spot as late as July 27, after a 3-2 walkoff win over the Diamondbacks, but they lost seven straight series and fell as far as six games below .500 before their better play in the past month.

It's a tough end to 2026, but one that the Pirates must use to improve heading into 2027.

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