Pirates' Resting Regular Starter in Final Home Saturday Game of Season

Tonight is the Pittsburgh Pirates' final home Saturday game of the season, a penultimate weekend chance for Buccos fans to see their favorite team on the North Shore. Although their playoff hopes were officially extinguished yesterday, tonight's game carries meaning far beyond wins and losses, as the season continues to be an early inspection of the future.

The Pirates have rolled out a lineup tonight that is deeply symbolic of their continued efforts in 2026. The most notable change is that regular first baseman Spencer Horwitz is getting the night off, replaced by veteran Ryan O'Hearn at first base, who shifts from his usual right field position.

Pittsburgh's Lineup Tonight

Leading off is rookie Konnor Griffin, fresh off a four-hit game last night. He continues to be the table-setter for the Pirates offense.

Behind Griffin, the lineup unfolds like a blueprint for what the Pirates hope will be a brighter 2027. Oneil Cruz takes the designated hitter spot, his towering power still the most electrifying force in the order. Bryan Reynolds continues his streak of playing every game this season and will patrol left field. The veteran anchor who has seen it all and remains the steady hand in the middle of the lineup.

Behind the plate and batting fourth is Rafael Flores Jr., the young catcher continuing to grow into his role as the club's backstop of the future. At second base is Brandon Lowe, whose left-handed bat adds even more pop to the middle of of the order. At third base is Nick Gonzales, who continues to be amongst the league leaders in batting average.

At first base, filling in for the resting Horwitz, is O'Hearn, a steady veteran presence. In right field is Ronny Simon, whose versatility has made him a valuable piece down the stretch. And in center field is Jake Mangum, the contact-oriented outfielder whose speed and defensive instincts have earned him playing time in the season's final weeks.

Bubba on the Bump

The Pirates' pitching plan tonight echoes the same "looking toward the future" theme. Bubba Chandler, the 23-year-old right-hander, is one of the highest-rated pitching prospects in the Pirates' farm system. Though his rookie-season numbers aren't dazzling — 8-9 with a 4.28 ERA and 132 strikeouts — Chandler has seemingly begun to put things together in the second half of the season. Every pitch he throws from the mound is an investment in the 2027 rotation.

The opposing Kansas City Royals are likewise deep into meaningless games. At 67-87, last in the AL Central, they were eliminated long ago. But their starting pitcher, Noah Cameron (9-8, 3.84 ERA), is no pushover. Cameron struggled early in the season, with an ERA that once ballooned to 5.27, but over his past nine starts he has posted a remarkable 1.66 ERA, with an excellent strikeout-to-walk ratio and a significantly increased use of his slider.

At 6:40, the lights of PNC Park will illuminate the season's final Saturday home night. The Pirates may not be able to bring fans October baseball, but they can at least show them a possible future. For a team that has now missed the playoffs for 11 consecutive years, hope itself is the most precious thing of all.

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