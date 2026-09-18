Three Keys for Pirates Series Win Over Royals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are nearing the end of their season, but still have a few games left in which they can prove something.

The Pirates host the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park, Sept. 18-20, marking their final weekend series at home in 2026.

Pittsburgh faces Kansas City once a year, as they're an American League team, and hosts them every other year.

The Pirates are still technically in playoff contention, albeit with little hope left, so these are still important games for them.

Get the Stars Going

The Pirates are at their best when they have their top players available, and they have almost everyone back at this point of the season.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin , center fielder Oneil Cruz and first baseman/slugger Ryan O'Hearn all returned from long-term injuries within the past month and the Pirates have their best lineup since May.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They have all had big moments since returning, playing key roles in leading the Pirates to wins themselves and keeping the team in playoff contention.

Griffin and Cruz both had two-run hits in the second inning of the 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 17, changing the game in back-to-back at-bats.

The speed, contact and power Griffin and Cruz show have made the Pirates' lineup so much better in their return, and O'Hearn is always a threat for a big hit.

If the Pirates can get some big performances from their recently returned trio, then they should take down the Royals.

Take Advantage of Royals' Pitching

The Royals have been one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball and it's a big area of weakness the Pirates can exploit.

Kansas City has the third-highest BAA (.258), fifth-highest WHIP (1.39) and the sixth-highest ERA (4.63) in all of baseball.

Sep 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals bullpen is much worse than their average rotation, posting the highest WHIP (1.52), second-highest BAA (.265), and third-highest ERA (4.99).

Pittsburgh has been much better at the plate in September, fifth in on-base percentage (.343) and sixth in batting average (.266), which bodes well for this series.

The Pirates have a good chance that, even if they struggle early on, they can take advantage of the Royals later on in the game.

Skenes and Chandler Need to Shove

The Pirates have Paul Skenes pitching in the series opener on Sept. 18 and then Bubba Chandler pitching in the next game on Sept. 19.

Skenes and Chandler must have strong outings, as the Pirates bullpen is pitching more than it ever has this season.

Sep 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have two bullpen games in their rotation, with both Braxton Ashcraft and Mitch Keller out injured, so it's only Skenes, Chandler and Jared Jones still healthy.

Pittsburgh also has a bullpen game in the series finale on Sept. 20, so they need great performances from Skenes and Chandler, having their best arms ready for that game.

Skenes and Chandler have pitched better , as of late, so six-inning outings of two runs or less would go a long way for the Pirates.

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