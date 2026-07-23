Pirates' Don Kelly Explains Bubba Chandler Decision vs. Yankees

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates got one of the best outings ever from starting pitcher Bubba Chandler, but it didn't go as far as it could've gone.

Chandler threw 6.1 scoreless innings for the Pirates in the second game of the doubleheader vs. the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 22, allowing just two hits and a walk, while striking out five batters over 84 pitches.

This tied Chandler for the second-longest outing of his career and was arguably his best in the major leagues, which kept the Pirates tied with the Yankees in a scoreless affair.

Pittsburgh would end up losing, as left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert gave up two runs in relief, causing questions.

Pirates Manager Talks Chandler's Departure

It was a difficult loss for the Pirates, as they had a chance to get a big series win over the Yankees and go 4-2 on a tough road trip, but instead settled for a 3-3 record.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that there was a set time when they would take out Chandler, but that it was more than 10 days since he last pitched, the second game of the doubleheader vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 11 and didn't want to go too far.

Jul 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly also noted that Chandler would've faced the heart of the Yankees' order, with left-handed batters in left fielder Cody Bellinger, who hit a double off of him earlier in the game, plus second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and right fielder Jasson Domínguez due up, and a left-handed relief pitcher in Eisert made more sense.

"Not predetermined, but with him not pitching in nine days — rested, but didn't want to push him too far," Kelly said. "Felt that with Bellinger getting a hit, the double, and then Chisholm had one before that, just went to Eisert there."

Perhaps if Kelly kept Chandler in, then the Pirates could've kept it tied and had a chance to go on and win it, but the offense still didn't end up scoring and only amassed three hits and three walks.

Kelly loved what he saw from Chandler, commending him for how he threw and handled himself on the mound, which he hopes he can use in further starts this season.

"It is. It's always a tough decision when you're taking a guy out, and a lot goes into it when we're talking about these guys," Kelly said. "When you're well rested but you haven't pitched in 10 days, getting up into the mid-80s and be able to build on that, coming off a good outing at Yankee Stadium."

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