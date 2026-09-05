Pirates' Luke Weaver Can Still Thrive Despite Unusual Ailment

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best relief pitchers in baseball in Luke Weaver, but they haven't gotten the most out of him for a peculiar reason.

Weaver is currently dealing with poison ivy and a lack of sleep following it, per his interview with Jose Negrón of DK Pittsburgh Sports .

The Pirates bullpen arm said that he contracted poison ivy after brushing up on a bush during the series vs. the Miami Marlins, Aug. 11-13, about three weeks ago.

Weaver is now dealing with hives on the entire lower half of his body and also a recent sinus cold that hasn't made things any better.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Weaver is getting better, but that it's still difficult for Weaver to have to go through that at this point in the season.

"Yeah, it's been tough," Kelly said. "He got a really bad case of it. Just navigating that in a way, trying to help him. I know our medical staff has tried to help him as much as possible to get rid of it. It's been tough to kick. It was a really tough case. He's doing a lot better now. It's been going on for a little while.

How Has Weaver Performed for Pirates?

The Pirates landed Weaver at the Aug. 3 trade deadline from the New York Mets , in exchange for High-A Greensboro shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura.

Weaver came to the Pirates as one of the best relief pitchers in baseball , with a 1.84 ERA over 42 outings and 44.0 innings pitched, 45 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .162 batting average allowed and a 0.82 WHIP with the Mets.

Jul 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't gone so well since he pitched for the Pirates, posting a 5.79 ERA over 10 games and 9.1 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts to four walks, a .270 BAA and a 1.50 WHIP.

Two games have really hurt his stat line: the first one where he gave up three runs in the ninth inning of the 4-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Aug. 15.

Weaver then came in with the bases loaded in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Sept. 1 and issued a walk, then gave up a double and a single, as five runs scored, two earned on him, and the Pirates lost their five-run lead.

He also gave up the tying run in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Aug. 24, on two hits and two walks.

Why Weaver Can Get Back to Being His Best

The Pirates made a great trade with the Mets, not only landing Weaver for just one prospect, but also getting them to pay a substantial part of his salary.

New York signed Weaver to a two-year, $22 million contract this offseason, but they are paying $2,123,529 of this year's salary and then $6 million of his salary next season, with Pittsburgh only paying about $780,000 this year, about the MLB minimum salary, and $5 million next year.

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luke Weaver (18) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weaver may have had some issues settling in with the Pirates, but he gets a chance to fix things over the final three weeks of 2026 and then get ready for the 2027 campaign.

He's also had some strong outings with the Pirates, despite some tough ones, with six scoreless outings outside those other three.

Weaver was excellent after April, allowing just one earned run over his next 32 games and 34 innings pitched through to his first two outings with the Pirates.

He's excellent in the eighth inning and has paired well with Pirates closer Mason Montgomery , who is becoming one of the better relief pitchers.

Weaver still has a strong pitch mix in his four-seam fastball, cutter and slider, using it to baffle hitters and get quick strikeouts.

The Pirates need Weaver pitching his best, as they can still make a late run at the postseason, and he will be a big part of the bullpen if they can do that.

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