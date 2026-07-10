Pirates Add Young Pitching Help Before MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding reinforcements as they try to keep their National League Wild Card hopes alive heading into the MLB Draft and All-Star weekend. The team has big decisions to make over the coming days, but for now, they're looking inward to add to their bullpen.

According to Pirates insider Alex Stumpf, the Pirates have recalled Antwone Kelly and Thomas Harrington to the MLB, adding their No. 7 and No. 12 overall prospects to their bullpen before the MLB Draft. Kelly has one apperance in 2026, while Harrington will make his season debut in the majors.

Sources: Pirates are recalling right-handed pitchers Antwone Kelly and Thomas Harrington, their No. 7 and 12 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Kelly has one MLB appearance this year. This will be Harrington’s 2026 debut — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) July 10, 2026

This season, Kelly has pitched 17 games with a 4-5 record, 4.85 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Harrington has a 1-5 record over 20 games pitched with a 6.52 ERA and 56 strikeouts. Harrington's MLB record is 0-1 in three games with a 15.58 ERA. Kelly's ERA in the majors is 7.71 in one start.

The Pirates desperately need pitching help, but their answers may not be as easy as calling up two top prospects. Making a move before the trade deadline seems to be the biggest talk of the city, and maybe the most likely outcome as well. They're starting with Harrington and Kelly, though.

Pirates Splash May Be Coming

The Pirates should not settle at the trade deadline and could make a move for more help before the end of the weekend. This team is considered a candidate to trade their Competitive Balance Rounds A and B picks for a pitcher during the 2026 MLB Draft. The highest-valued pick would be 34th overall, which is priced at $2,897,400.

The team also holds the fifth overall pick in the opening round of the draft, which they could use to add to their bullpen as well.

While Konnor Griffin is shut down with an injury, Paul Skenes had a bounce-back that gave life to the Pirates when they needed it most. This team isn't as hot as they were early, but they remain competitive, and are viewed as a contender for a Wild Card spot right now.

The energy within the clubhouse feels different from years past, which could add some urgency to get a deal done as soon as possible. So, while the recall of Kelly and Harrington adds more chances to succeed, Pittsburgh may have more tricks up their sleeve in the coming days.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!