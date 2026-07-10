Pirates Add Young Pitching Help Before MLB Draft
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PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding reinforcements as they try to keep their National League Wild Card hopes alive heading into the MLB Draft and All-Star weekend. The team has big decisions to make over the coming days, but for now, they're looking inward to add to their bullpen.
According to Pirates insider Alex Stumpf, the Pirates have recalled Antwone Kelly and Thomas Harrington to the MLB, adding their No. 7 and No. 12 overall prospects to their bullpen before the MLB Draft. Kelly has one apperance in 2026, while Harrington will make his season debut in the majors.
This season, Kelly has pitched 17 games with a 4-5 record, 4.85 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Harrington has a 1-5 record over 20 games pitched with a 6.52 ERA and 56 strikeouts. Harrington's MLB record is 0-1 in three games with a 15.58 ERA. Kelly's ERA in the majors is 7.71 in one start.
The Pirates desperately need pitching help, but their answers may not be as easy as calling up two top prospects. Making a move before the trade deadline seems to be the biggest talk of the city, and maybe the most likely outcome as well. They're starting with Harrington and Kelly, though.
Pirates Splash May Be Coming
The Pirates should not settle at the trade deadline and could make a move for more help before the end of the weekend. This team is considered a candidate to trade their Competitive Balance Rounds A and B picks for a pitcher during the 2026 MLB Draft. The highest-valued pick would be 34th overall, which is priced at $2,897,400.
The team also holds the fifth overall pick in the opening round of the draft, which they could use to add to their bullpen as well.
While Konnor Griffin is shut down with an injury, Paul Skenes had a bounce-back that gave life to the Pirates when they needed it most. This team isn't as hot as they were early, but they remain competitive, and are viewed as a contender for a Wild Card spot right now.
The energy within the clubhouse feels different from years past, which could add some urgency to get a deal done as soon as possible. So, while the recall of Kelly and Harrington adds more chances to succeed, Pittsburgh may have more tricks up their sleeve in the coming days.
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Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.